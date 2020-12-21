PUBG Mobile beta 1.2 global version download for worldwide users in 2020: APK+OBB download links

PUBG Mobile has established itself as one of the most prominent games among the players on the mobile platform. It has managed to amass a massive player base who actively play the game.

The game's rise can be credited to the introduction of new features with regular updates. The 1.2 beta version was recently rolled out, which enabled the users to test out all the new features before they were implemented in the final release.

Users can download the 1.2 beta version using the APK file. This article provides a step-by-step guide for players to do the same.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

How to download the PUBG Mobile beta 1.2 global version via the APK+OBB files?

For downloading the PUBG Mobile 1.2 beta, players only require an APK file.

PUBG Mobile beta 1.2 global version APK download: Click here

The size of the APK file is around 625 MB. Hence, players must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their device before downloading the file.

Gamers can follow the steps given below to download and install the PUBG Mobile beta 1.2 global version:

Step 1: Players first have to download the APK file from the link given above.

Step 2: Enable the "Install from Unknown sources" option if not already enabled. Players can enable this option by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Next, they would have to locate and install the APK file

Step 4: Open the game after the in-game patches are complete. Click on the guest option, and tap on the login button.

Step 5: A dialogue box will appear, asking users to enter the invitation code. Upon entering the code, click the yellow button.

The players would then be able to enjoy testing all the new features in the 1.2 beta. If they face a "There was a problem parsing the package" error, they can consider re-downloading the files and following the steps given above.

