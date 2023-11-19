4-star character tier list for Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Honkai Star Rail boasts an ever-increasing wide variety of characters. They are divided into two rarities, 4-stars and 5-stars. The former are usually easier to obtain as players can get a guaranteed 4-star in 10 pulls, while a 5-star is guaranteed in 90 pulls.

While there are numerous 4-star characters, players might need clarification about what unit they should pick and build first. Without any information, they might end up using their precious resources on the wrong character. Hence, this article ranks all Honkai Star Rail 1.5's 4-star characters in a tier list based on the current meta.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.5: Tier list ranking 4-star characters

All four-star characters in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

In the picture above, all playable 4-star characters in version 1.5 of Honkai Star Rail are placed in a tier list. Each is evaluated without Eidolons for an equitable judgment.

SS tier

Tingyun (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in this tier are phenomenal and dominate Honkai Star Rail’s current meta. The 4-star characters here are:

Tingyun

Hanya

Pela

Lynx

Each character mentioned above is a must-have in every team in version 1.5 of this space odyssey. They can quickly help their team members clear the end-game activities. Characters like Tingyun can easily be placed in a team without any significant investment.

S tier

Asta (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail characters in this tier are excellent, but require a decent amount of investment to impact the battlefield. Those that deserve to be here are:

Asta

Guinaifen

Yukong

Sampo

All characters mentioned above can shine on the battlefield on their own. They can also defeat their adversaries or conquer any activity when placed in the right lineup. Yukong and Asta are must-haves here as they excel in supporting their teammates.

A tier

Luka (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in this tier are decent, but fail to make a strong impression on the battlefield:

Luka

Hook

Qingque

Natasha

Sushang

March 7th

Each character requires significant investment and Eidolon levels to shine on the battlefield. While Hook, Qingque, and Luka can do fine independently, others need support.

B tier

Arlan (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in this tier fail to meet players’ expectations. While they can prove their worth, they are not in the meta. The 4-star characters in this tier are:

Serval

Dan Heng

Arlan

Herta

These characters are overshadowed by others who excel in the same category. On the other hand, Serval faced power crept and fell out of the meta. Each unit requires a considerable amount of investment and a team especially made for them to clear end-game activities in Honkai Star Rail.