Best Huohuo team for Simulated Universe 8 in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Honkai Star Rail is an action-adventure game that boasts its ever-increasing roster of 5-star and 4-star characters. The game offers a variety of activities for the players to complete. However, some of them, called end-game activities, are much more difficult than others. There are two end-game activities in Honkai Star Rail: Simulated Universe and Forgotten Halls.

The Simulated Universe has a variety of Worlds to challenge Trailblazers, with the newest addition being World 8. Since it released along with Huohuo, the brand-new 5-star character, players might be wondering what the ideal Huohuo team is to conquer the Simulated Universe World 8.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author's opinion.

Kafka, Jing Yuan, and Pela are the best team members for Huohuo to challenge the Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail

Kafka + Jing Yuan + Pela + Huohuo

This Honkai Star Rail team composition features Kafka, Jing Yuan, Pela, and Huohuo. The team is formed based on how the Judge-In-Training of the Ten-Lords Commission synergizes with every unit.

Kafka (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka is the main DPS of this Honkai Star Rail team composition. She treads on the Path of Nihility and excels in dealing DoT (Damage over Time) damage to her enemies. She was released as a playable character in version 1.2 Even Immortality Ends.

Kafka's ultimate deals Lightning damage to all enemies on the battlefield and inflicts Shock on them for two turns. Shocked enemies will take damage at the start of each turn. Her skill deal also deals Lightning Damage to three adjacent enemies. If they are inflicted with any DoTs, it will immediately produce damage.

Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Jing Yuan is the sub-DPS unit of this Honkai Star Rail team composition. He is a Path of Erudition Character who excels in AoE (Area of Effect) damage. While he is an Erudition unit, Jung Yuan's primary source of damage is his passive talent, Lightning Lord.

Jing Yuan's ultimate, Lightbringer, deals Lightning damage to all enemies and enhances Lightning Lord by increasing its Hits Per Action by three for the following turn. He can summon Lightning Lord at the start of the battle. Its hits are counted as follow-up attacks and deal Lightning damage to a random opponent. Adjacent enemies will also receive 25% of the damage dealt to the target enemy.

Pela (Image via HoYoverse)

Pela serves as the primary support/debuffing character in this team composition. She is a 4-star treading on the Path of Nihility who reduces her opponents' DEF.

Pela's skill deals Ice damage to a single target while removing one buff from them. Her passive talent can regenerate extra energy for her whenever an enemy is debuffed after an attack. Her ultimate can shred her opponent's DEF for two turns by inflicting Exposed on them while also dealing Ice damage when casting the ability.

Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

In this Honkai Star Rail team composition, Huohuo is the primary healer and secondary support character. While she treads on the Path of Abundance, she can provide support to her team members by buffing them.

Huohuo's passive talent allows her to gain the Divine Provision, which restores the HP of an ally when they cast their ultimate and heals all allies with 50% or lower HP. Divine Provision can last two turns and dispel a debuff from an ally wherever they receive heals from it. Her ultimate can regenerate energy for all allies excluding her and increases their ATK stat simultaneously for two turns.