4 things Animal Crossing: New Horizons gets completely wrong

By all accounts, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a stellar game. It's the second bestselling Nintendo Switch game (behind Mario Kart 8 Deluxe) and one of the top-selling Nintendo games of all time. Players love it and it has been popular for a long time. It's filled with great features and lovable characters.

However, it is not a perfect game. The 2.0 update added a ton of content and fixed a lot of the game's issues, but there's still plenty that it gets wrong. Since the update is the final major update planned for the game, it's likely to stay that way.

What Animal Crossing: New Horizons doesn't do right

4) Debt

New Horizons is a life simulator, so there are plenty of real-life things emulated in the game, including negative things. The best example of that is debt. Players can get loans from Tom Nook to pay for their homes or other things. This has been true across all of the franchise's releases, but New Horizons does it differently.

There aren't any hard consequences for not paying the debt. In the past, there were. Tom Nook was considered a villain because of it. However, in New Horizons, he cares a lot less about it.

3) Kicking out villagers

Animal Crossing villagers (Image via Pocket Tactics)

One of the things that the game does get right is the annoying neighbors. Not all villagers are pleasant and players often have to kick them out. Normally, that's a death knell for almost any relationship, but in New Horizons, if players want to invite them back later, they can.

The villager won't remember anything about their previous life spent with the player, which is pretty unrealistic. There are no consequences for brusquely removing neighbors, which is pretty unrealistic.

2) Deep sea creatures

Deep sea creatures themselves are fine, but the way Animal Crossing gamers collect them is pretty strange. They only need to have a wetsuit and they can go swimming and then dive down to catch a creature if they see its shadow. That's kind of insane, since they'd likely need gear and would probably not be holding the creature in their hand.

1) Money doesn't grow on trees

If players plant a bag of bells with a golden shovel, it'll eventually grow into a money tree, which invalidates the popular saying. Yes, this is a video game, but it's a life simulator. It's pretty unrealistic and it also doesn't play into the 'game' aspect. There should be other ways, perhaps Animal Crossing minigames, to earn money rather than literally growing it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Mayank Shete