40 best Free Fire names with stylish and unique symbols in 2020

Garena Free Fire is currently one of the most played mobile games in the world. The battle royale sensation has played a big role in establishing mobile devices as a recognized gaming platform.

When creating a Free Fire account, players have to set an IGN. Many players want stylish and cool names to make them stand out in the game. This article lists out 40 best Free Fire names that players can use.

40 stylish IGNs that players can use in Free Fire

#1 Hყზɾιԃ

#2 ☬𝓕1𝓡𝓔☬

#3 𒆜🅳🅴🅰🆃🅷𒆜

#4 𓂀 𝔽𝕖𝕒𝕣 𓂀

#5 ▄︻C̷h̷a̷o̷s̷══

#6 ༺ռɨɢɦȶʍǟʀɛ༻

#7 𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖔𝖓?

#8 ꧁🅷🅴🅻🅻꧂

#9 ฿₳₮₮ⱠɆ

#10 𝔾𝕖𝕥𝕊𝕔𝕒𝕣𝕖𝕕

#11 █PФЩΞЯ█

#12 ᛕᗩᖇᗰᗩ

#13 βÃĎ ỖϻẸŇ

#14 βȽåñķ§קåç£

#15 Ψȋțçȟ

#16 ᗷᖇᑌ丅ᗴ

#17 ᑕᖇᗴᗩ丅ᑌᖇᗴ

#18 ΔΩỮΔ

#19 ~Aƈιԃ~

#20 𝓗𝓾𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓻

#21 ᗪᗴǤᗴᑎᖇᗩ丅ᗴ

#22 alвaтroѕѕ

#23 ᖇᗩᑭ丅ᗝᖇ

#24 МĨĞĤŤŶ ŐЖ

#25 εxтεямιηαтσя

#26 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡

#27卩ㄥ卂Ꮆㄩ乇

#28 🇬🇷🇪🇦🇹 🇦🇵🇪

#29 Ŧเєภ๔

#30 ☾⊙☈ρⓢ€

#31 DҽʋIL

#32 𝙎𝙖𝙫𝙖𝙜𝙚!

#33 ᎧᎶᏒᏋ

#34 МŐŃŚŤĔŔ

#35 卂尺卂Ꮆㄖ几

#36 𝕯𝖎𝖘𝖗𝖚𝖕𝖙𝖔𝖗

#37 ᗷᗴᗩᔕ丅

#38 𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚌𝚔𝙷𝚘𝚕𝚎

#39 ᑤᒪᑗᖶᑤᕼ!

#40 𝔒𝔳𝔢𝔯 𝔏𝔬𝔯𝔡

As regular keyboards do not have fancy fonts and symbols, players can use websites like fancytextguru.com, fancytextguru.com, lingojam.com, and fancytexttool.net to incorporate them into their names.

How players can change their name in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change their IGNs in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and tap on the "Profile" icon located on the lobby screen's top-left corner.

Step 2: The profile section will soon open up. Click on the yellow name-change icon.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, prompting the player to enter a new nickname.

Step 4: The player can enter any of the names listed above and click on the "390 diamonds" option. Their name will be changed, and the diamonds would be deducted.

If players have a name-change card, they will have another option that has a card symbol in the dialog box.

