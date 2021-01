40 best stylish and fancy names for Free Fire in January 2021

Over the past few years, the battle royale genre has grown immensely on the mobile platform. Games likeย Garena Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, and COD Mobile are a few of the most prevalent options.

The quick-paced BR title by Garena racked up massive numbers in 2020 and was also among one of the most-watched live games. The developers of Free Fire introduce several new features with periodic updates, which has led to an influx in its player base.

Upon creating an account in Free Fire, players have to enter an IGN or in-game name. Many wish to have cool names with a variety of symbols and fonts, which this discusses.

40 coolest fancy names for Free Fire

#1 ๐•น๐–Ž๐–Œ๐–๐–™๐–’๐–†๐–—๐–Šเผ’

#2 ๊งโ˜ฌ๐“‘๐“ช๐“ฝ๐“ฝ๐“ต๐“ฎโ˜ฌ๊ง‚

#3 เผบีกวŸส€ส€ษจึ ส€เผป

#4 โ–’ยญโ–‘โกทFIะฏฮžโขพโ–‘โ–’

#5 Tิ‹าฝBาฝส‚ฦš

#6 ใ€Deadใ€‘

#7 Sฮนัฮตฮทsไนก

#8 ใƒŸโ˜ ๐˜Œ๐˜ค๐˜ฉ๐˜ฐ โ˜ ๅฝก

#9 ~โฒˆโฒ™โฒฃโฒงโฒฉ~

#10 ๊งแฐแแŽฅแ•แ•๊ง‚

#11 แŸแŽฝแ’usใ‚ธ

#12 <แขแŽชแแŽฅแŸ>

#13 เผบSILฮžะ˜Cฮžเผป

#14 ฤร˜ร˜Mฬถ

#15 ๐™ถฬท๐š›ฬท๐šŠฬท๐šŸฬท๐šŽฬทย

#16 +dฮฑrknั”ss+

#17 ๊ง๐š‚๐šŠ๐š–๐šž๐š›๐šŠ๐š’๊ง‚

#18 -็ˆชๅ‚ๅ‡ ไธจๅ‚-

#19 Wัั”ยขะบag3

#20 ๏พ‘แด แด€แดแด€ษขแด‡๏พ‘

#21 ร—ร—HฮžLLร—ร—

#22 PโŠ•SEIDโŠ•N

#23 ๏พ‰๐•ฎ๐–š๐–—๐–˜๐–Š๐–‰๏พ‰

#24 ๐Ÿ ฃ๐Ÿ ž๐Ÿ ก๐Ÿ Ÿ๐Ÿ ”๐Ÿ “๐Ÿ ž

#25 โ–€โ–„๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ„ฐ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ„ฐ๐Ÿ„ถ๐Ÿ„ดโ–€โ–„

#26 ๐““๐”‚๐“ท๐“ช๐“ถ๐“ฒ๐“ฝ๐“ฎ

#27 ฮžะ–ะฉHะฃZฮžD

#28 ไนกแŸแ’uแŽฌแžไนก

#29 ฦคฤฆร˜ฮฒฦ—ฮ”ย

#30 ๅ๐™ฑ๐šž๐š๐šŒ๐š‘๐šŽ๐š›ๅ

#31 _๐Ÿ ฒ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ†„๐Ÿ†‚๐Ÿ ท_

#32 *Hะคะฏะฏะคะฏ*

#33 โ€ขโŠนูญ๐™ณ๐šŠ๐š ๐š—ูญโŠนโ€ข

#34 โ‡€๐“ฃ๐“ฑ๐“พ๐“ฐโ‡

#35 ๊งโ˜ NฮนษณสAโ˜ ๊ง‚

#36 -ัดะฐัซpั—ัั‘-

#37 -โ‚ฎษ†โฑคโฑคร˜โฑค-

#38 โ˜ฌฦ‡ฦ ิผฦŠโ˜ฌ

#39 ะฝฮฑฯ‰ะบใ‚ธ

#40 ๊ง๐’†œ๐Ÿ† ๐Ÿ ธ๐Ÿ พ๐Ÿ ป๐Ÿ ด๐Ÿ ฝ๐Ÿ†ƒ๐’†œ๊ง‚

How to change the name in Free Fire?

Players can follow these steps to change their IGNs in Garena Free Fire:

First, they have to open Free Fire and tap the "Profile" icon on the lobby's top-left corner.

Their profile will open up, and they can click the yellow name-change icon.

A dialog box will pop-up, asking players to enter the new nickname in Free Fire.

They can paste any of the names mentioned above and press the "390 diamonds" option.ย

The names of the users will be changed, and the respective number of diamonds will get deducted. If they have a name change card, users will also have a card symbol in the dialog box.

