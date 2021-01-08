40 best stylish and fancy names for Free Fire in January 2021

Over the past few years, the battle royale genre has grown immensely on the mobile platform. Games like Garena Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, and COD Mobile are a few of the most prevalent options.

The quick-paced BR title by Garena racked up massive numbers in 2020 and was also among one of the most-watched live games. The developers of Free Fire introduce several new features with periodic updates, which has led to an influx in its player base.

Upon creating an account in Free Fire, players have to enter an IGN or in-game name. Many wish to have cool names with a variety of symbols and fonts, which this discusses.

40 coolest fancy names for Free Fire

#1 𝕹𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙𝖒𝖆𝖗𝖊༒

#2 ꧁☬𝓑𝓪𝓽𝓽𝓵𝓮☬꧂

#3 ༺աǟʀʀɨօʀ༻

#4 ▒­░⡷FIЯΞ⢾░▒

#5 TԋҽBҽʂƚ

#6 【Dead】

#7 Sιяεηs乡

#8 ミ★ 𝘌𝘤𝘩𝘰 ★彡

#9 ~Ⲉⲙⲣⲧⲩ~

#10 ꧁ᏰᏝᎥᏕᏕ꧂

#11 ᏟᎽᏒusジ

#12 <ᏢᎪᏁᎥᏟ>

#13 ༺SILΞИCΞ༻

#14 ĐØØM̶

#15 𝙶̷𝚛̷𝚊̷𝚟̷𝚎̷

#16 +dαrknєss+

#17 ꧁𝚂𝚊𝚖𝚞𝚛𝚊𝚒꧂

#18 -爪卂几丨卂-

#19 Wяє¢кag3

#20 ﾑᴅᴀᴍᴀɢᴇﾑ

#21 ××HΞLL××

#22 P⊕SEID⊕N

#23 ﾉ𝕮𝖚𝖗𝖘𝖊𝖉ﾉ

#24 🅣🅞🅡🅟🅔🅓🅞

#25 ▀▄🅁🄰🅅🄰🄶🄴▀▄

#26 𝓓𝔂𝓷𝓪𝓶𝓲𝓽𝓮

#27 ΞЖЩHУZΞD

#28 乡ᏟᏒuᎬᏞ乡

#29 ƤĦØβƗΔ

#30 卍𝙱𝚞𝚝𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚛卍

#31 _🅲🆁🆄🆂🅷_

#32 *HФЯЯФЯ*

#33 •⊹٭𝙳𝚊𝚠𝚗٭⊹•

#34 ⇀𝓣𝓱𝓾𝓰⇁

#35 ꧁★NιɳʝA★꧂

#36 -Ѵаѫpїяё-

#37 -₮ɆⱤⱤØⱤ-

#38 ☬ƇƠԼƊ☬

#39 нαωкジ

#40 ꧁𒆜🆅🅸🅾🅻🅴🅽🆃𒆜꧂

How to change the name in Free Fire?

Players can follow these steps to change their IGNs in Garena Free Fire:

First, they have to open Free Fire and tap the "Profile" icon on the lobby's top-left corner.

Their profile will open up, and they can click the yellow name-change icon.

A dialog box will pop-up, asking players to enter the new nickname in Free Fire.

They can paste any of the names mentioned above and press the "390 diamonds" option.

The names of the users will be changed, and the respective number of diamonds will get deducted. If they have a name change card, users will also have a card symbol in the dialog box.

