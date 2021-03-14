In recent years, Free Fire has witnessed an influx in its player base and has won several awards, including Mobile Game of the Year at the Esports Awards 2020. When the players create an account in the game, they have to set an IGN/ nickname, which can be changed later using diamonds or a name-change card.

Many players desire to have unique in-game names and search for them on the internet.

40 best stylish Free Fire names with symbols in March 2021

#1 `𝙃𝙖𝙫𝙤𝙠`

#2 𓂀 𝔾𝕖𝕥 ℝ𝕖𝕜𝕥 𓂀

#3 ☬𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓕𝓾𝓼𝓲𝓸𝓷☬

#4 ★ᴄʜᴀᴍᴘɪᴏɴꜱ★

#5 ▀▄🄷🄾🄻🅈 🄵🄸🅁🄴▀▄

#6 ᐯᎥᑕ丅ᗝᖇᎥᗝᑌᔕ!

#7 ㄥ卂ᐯ卂

#8 🅿🅾🅸🆂🅾🅽+

#9 ᗩᖇǤᗝᑎ

#10 ~卄ㄚᗪ尺卂~

#11 *ZΞЦS*

#12 ДБУSS

#13 ĐƗǤƗŦΔŁ

#14 ₐ𝚝ₒᗰᵢ𝚌

#15 Bₐᵣ𝚋ₐᵣᵢₐ𝚗

#16 𝙱̷𝚕̷𝚊̷𝚍̷𝚎̷

#17 {Cʅαɯ}

#18 ㄈŁƐØ

#19 ƊЄƇƛƳ

#20 ĐƗΔβŁØ

#21 ᗪ尺卂匚ㄩㄥ卂

#22 ΞMPЯΞSS

#23 εηïgmα

#24 €ЖØŘĆƗŞŦ

#25 Nᵢ𝚗ⱼₐ

#26 ᴅᴏᴏᴍ!

#27 F̲a̲t̲a̲l̲

#28 ᎶᏂᎧᏬᏝ

#29 Ꮆ尺卂ᐯ乇

#30 HДЯPФФИ

#31 ᴾᵒⁱˢᵒⁿ ᴵᵛʸ

#32 K𝚗ᵤ𝚌𝓴ᄂₑ𝘴

#33 ĦỮŘŘƗĆΔŇ€

#34 Fɾҽαƙ

#35 -Tₒₓᵢ𝚌-

#36 pšψςh⊕

#37 DΞCΞIΓ

#38 𝙲̷𝚛̷𝚊̷𝚣̷𝚢̷

#39 ΔŞŦŘΔ

#40 ★彡ᴍᴏʟᴛᴇɴ彡★

How to change IGN in Free Fire

Follow the steps below to change the nicknames in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Players have to open Free Fire and click on the profile banner present on the top-left corner.

Step 2: Next, users must tap on the "Edit" icon as shown in the picture below.

Press the Edit icon

Step 3: The "Player Info" box will appear. Click on the icon beside the existing nickname.

Click the icon

Step 4: A dialog box will pop-up, paste any of the names from the aforementioned list in the text field and press the "390 diamonds" button.

Tap on the 390 diamonds option

If the player happens to have a name-change card, a second option with a card symbol will appear. They can click on that to change their name via the nick-name card.

