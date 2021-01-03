40 best stylish pet names for Free Fire in January 2021

Free Fire has witnessed a meteoric rise in its popularity and player base in the past few years. The developers of the game incorporate several new features that differentiate it from the other titles on the platform.

Pets and characters with unique skills/abilities are two of the most impressive aspects of Garena Free Fire. Currently, there are 13 pets in the game, with the recent addition of "Beaston."

Many users desire to have cool names for their pets and look for the same on the internet. This article lists out 40 best stylish pet names in January 2021.

40 creative pet names for Free Fire in January 2021

Here’s a list of 40 best pet names that players can incorporate:

#1 Ⓕⓐⓛⓒⓞⓝ

#2 ƦƛƤƬƠƦ

#3 ᴘɪʀʜᴀɴᴀ

#4 𝖂𝖔𝖑𝖋

#5 千丨尺乇

#6 ༺ʀօɮօȶ༻

#7 _🄵🄰🄻🄲🄾🄽_

#8 ΔĆ€

#9 ᎪᏢᎾᏞᏞᎾ

#10 ᗷᗴᗩᖇ

#11 Cнаѫpїѳп

#12 scσυт

#13 Cԋαʂҽ

#14 ᴀsᴛʀᴏ

#15 🅰🆃🅻🅰🆂

#16 ᗪᑌᛕᗴ

#17 🅔🅒🅗🅞

#18 𝙁𝙤𝙭

#19 ᗷᒪᎥ丅乙

#20 ςr⊕⊕κεd

#21 ᴇᴠɪʟ

#22 V̴u̴l̴t̴u̴r̴e̴

#23 нσυи∂

#24 łVɎ

#25 Гаgѳѳп

#26 ᕼƳᗷᖇᎥᗪ

#27 🅶🆈🅿🆂🆈

#28 ρнαитσм

#29 𝔹𝕝𝕒𝕫𝕖

#30 𝐉𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐥

#31 ฿ɄⱠⱠɆ₮

#32 УΞΓI

#33 B͢o͢l͢t͢

#34 яανєи

#35 Kιɳɠ

#36 𝙿̷𝚊̷𝚗̷𝚝̷𝚑̷𝚎̷𝚛̷

#37 𝒵𝑒𝓊𝓈

#38 尺ㄖ匚Ҝㄚ

#39 Aʋҽʂ

#40 DЯДCФ

How to change the name of pets in Free Fire?

How to change the name of pets in Free Fire

Players can change the name of their pets at no cost for the first time, but if they wish to alter it again, then they would have to shell out 200 diamonds.

Here are the steps by which players can change the name of their pets in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: They would have to open Free Fire and tap on the "PET" icon located on the left side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: Next, select the respective pet and click the rename icon present beside its name.

Step 3: Lastly, a dialog box will pop-up, asking the users to enter the new nickname for the pet.

Step 4: They can paste any of the names mentioned above and click on the button below it.

