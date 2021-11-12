PUBG New State is a new Battle Royale title developed by Krafton and PUBG Studios. The title will offer best-in-class graphics with breathtaking dynamics. Players can get their hands on real-life inspired weapons and amazing vehicles.

There are other interesting features like new maps and the option to create free clans in the game. Players can join or create their clans with immersive symbols and distinctive names. It will help them gain more in-game friends and interact with them throughout the clan.

This article discusses the 40 best unique clan names for PUBG New State.

Unique clan names for PUBG New State

Players can use lots of cool-looking alphabets and symbols in their clan names to make them stand out from others. Clan names with unique and cool names also attract more players and improve its reputation.

Here is a complete list of the best unique clan names for players to use in PUBG New State:

DEADPØØL 𝘈𝘵𝘵𝘢𝘤𝘒 βŁØØĐ ЯДPID 𝕎𝕠𝕝𝕧𝕖𝕤 No H8 Stabber Rebel Crusher Hell Raiser Ditch Solstice Thunderbeast Headshooter BŁΛCKŠTØŔM SOUL々 Hydra. | ZΞUS™ Iήsͥⱥnͣeͫ° ᖴᗴᖇᗩᒪ ˣᴱᴿᴼ ƤĦΔŇŦØΜ ⊕ςεαη ᖴᒪᗩᗰᗴ ༺Dangerous༻ •Captain• All_Ac3 Çhócklåtÿ Romantic Oŋ-Fırệ खलनायक FreëzeLucif3r GuërillaPriest Killer G69 MajesticAv3nger Ninja Silent Sprayer Silent Commando Wild Wrecker Crazy Owner

How to create a clan in PUBG New State

How to create a clan in PUBG New State (Image via Krafton)

Players can create a clan for free in PUBG New State to play with their friends. Here is a step by step guide on how to create a clan in the PUBG New State game:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Open the PUBG New State.

In the upper right corner, click on the three dots.

Now, tap on the clan option to create or join a new clan.

In the clan section, click on the create a clan option.

After that, players can choose the name and motto of their clan.

Players can use any of the unique names discussed above and mottos as per their preference in the boxes.

Now, click on the confirm button to create your clan in PUBG New State.

Players can invite their friends and teammates to their clan to play together and earn rewards.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul