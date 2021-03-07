Guilds have become an essential element of the quick-paced BR title Garena Free Fire. Players are provided with an opportunity to join/create a guild and participate in tournaments to earn numerous rewards by collecting 'Dog Tags.' Moreover, users can redeem or purchase several items using the guild tokens via the in-game shop.

Many players desire to have stylish and cool names for their guilds to differentiate themselves from the others. Hence, they search for the same on the internet. This article lists out the 40 unique and creative Free Fire guild names as of March 2021.

40 best unique and creative Free Fire guild names in March 2021

Here’s the list of names that the players can incorporate:

#1 ★HₐᵥₒK★

#2 ミɴɪɢʜᴛᴍᴀʀᴇ彡

#3 ▀▄MДGIC▀▄

#4 ★[ᴅɪꜱᴀꜱᴛᴇʀ]★

#5 𓊈𒆜🅺🅸🅻🅻𒆜𓊉

#6 _.🄳🄴🄰🄳._

#7 x.𝙏𝙪𝙢𝙤𝙧.x

#8 ☬ᗷᖇᗴᗩᛕ☬

#9 ᗪ乇几丨卂ㄥ

#10 ~FЯФZΞИ~

#11 <ßﾚαzε>

#12 βŁØØĐ

#13 ƗŇŞΔŇƗŦ¥

#14 ŞØỮŁナ

#15 ×Rₑₐ𝐩ₑᵣ𝘴×

#16 𝚅̷𝚞̷𝚕̷𝚝̷𝚞̷𝚛̷𝚎̷

#17 ᏰᏝᏬᏒ+

#18 ʀɨօȶֆզʊǟɖ

#19 Tɯιʂƚҽԃ

#20 `ŴŐĹVĔŚ`

#21 ༒ƬƦƖƓƓЄƦ༒

#22 TФЖICジ

#23 ƙŋıɠɧɬ

#24 ₴₦ł₮₵Ⱨ

#25 Tɾσʝαɳʂ

#26 [MƛƑƖƛ]

#27 ¢яυѕнєя$

#28 x𝕯𝖊𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖘x

#29 🅜🅐🅓 🅜🅐🅧

#30 A̶d̶m̶i̶r̶a̶l̶s̶

#31 𝓗𝓪𝓬𝓴𝓮𝓻𝓼-

#32 🅞🅤🅣🅛🅐🅦

#33 ꉓꍏ꓄ꍏ꒒ꌩꌗ꓄ꌗ

#34 МĂЖĨМÚŚ

#35 ƧƤƛƇЄ!

#36 €ΜƤŘ€ŞŞ€Ş

#37 千乇尺ㄖ匚丨ㄖㄩ丂

#38 -ιмρєяιαℓ-

#39 Ⓙⓞⓚⓔⓡⓢ!

#40 ΛЛΛŤØ௱Ϥ

They can further utilize websites like fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com to add fonts and symbols to their names.

How to change the name of guilds in Free Fire

It is crucial to note that only the leader or the guild's officer can change its name. Also, to do so, they are required to shell out a sum of 500 diamonds. Follow these steps to change your name:

Open Free Fire and click on the "Guild" icon present on the screen's right side.

Press the "Name-change" icon located beside the existing name of the guild.

A dialogue box will pop-up, prompting users to enter the new name for their guilds.

Paste any of the names from the list given above into the text field and click on the "500 diamonds" button. Diamonds will be deducted from their accounts, and the name of the guilds will be altered.

