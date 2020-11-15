Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform. Since its release over three years ago, the game has amassed an enormous active player base. It incorporates various interesting aspects like guilds and more.

In Free Fire, users can create/join guilds and participate in guild tournaments to obtain a wide variety of rewards by acquiring dog tags. Many players search for fancy and unique names for their guilds. In this article, we list out 40 creative Free Fire guild names in November 2020.

Free Fire guild names in November 2020

Here’s a list of 40 creative names:

#1 𝐖𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐬

#2 𓂀 𝔽𝕚𝕣𝕖 𓂀

#3 𝕊𝕒𝕔𝕣𝕖𝕕

#4 иιgнтмαяє

#5 𝕴𝖓𝖛𝖎𝖘𝖎𝖇𝖑𝖊

#6 Cɾყρƚ

#7 ⡷CФLФSSДL⢾

#8 🅿🅷🅰🅽🆃🅾🅼🆂

#9 ĦØỮŇĐŞ

#10 𝙻𝚎 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚖𝚙𝚒𝚘𝚗

#11 FeveЯ

#12 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫

#13 🅲🆁🆄🆂🅷🅴🆁

#14 Ｇｏｄｓ

#15 𝘿3𝘼𝙏𝙃

#16 ℝ𝕖𝕒𝕡𝕖𝕣

#17 🆄🅽🅺🅽🅾🆆🅽

#18 ㄥ乇ㄖ

#19 MISΓΞЯ Ж

#20 ⱧɆ₳₮

#21 ƿ૦ω૯Ր

#22 TιɱҽLҽʂʂ

#23 Mσɳʂƚҽɾ

#24 C͢a͢n͢c͢e͢r͢

#25 ƤƠԼƛƦ

#26 עȝՌԾʍ

#27 ٭𝙿𝚘𝚜𝚎𝚒𝚍𝚘𝚗٭

#28 ★ 𝘡𝘦𝘋 ★

#29 ℘ơıʂơŋ

#30 𝚆𝚒𝚗𝚗𝚎𝚛𝚜

#31 SǪЦДD

#32 千丨Ꮆ卄ㄒ乇尺丂

#33 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬

#34 ΛҨЦΛ

#35 QÚĔŚŤ

#36 FФЯΓЯΞSS

#37 𝙂𝙧𝙞𝙢

#38 𝙰𝚌𝚒𝚍

#39 𝐅𝟑𝐀𝐑

#40 𝕴𝖈𝖊

As regular keyboards do not consist of fancy symbols and fonts, players would have to use websites like fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com.

How to change the name of guilds in Free Fire?

It is important to note that only the leader/officer of the guild can change its name. They would have to spend 500 diamonds to do so.

Step 1: First, open Free Fire and click on the guild icon present on the lobby screen.

They would have to click on the name-change icon located beside the existing name.

A dialog box will appear, prompting players to enter the new name. Paste any of the names mentioned above in the text field and click on the '500 diamonds' button below it.

