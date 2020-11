Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform. Since its release over three years ago, the game has amassed an enormous active player base. It incorporates various interesting aspects like guilds and more.

In Free Fire, users can create/join guilds and participate in guild tournaments to obtain a wide variety of rewards by acquiring dog tags. Many players search for fancy and unique names for their guilds. In this article, we list out 40 creative Free Fire guild names in November 2020.

Free Fire guild names in November 2020

Hereโ€™s a list of 40 creative names:

#1 ๐–๐จ๐ฅ๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ

#2 ๐“‚€ ๐”ฝ๐•š๐•ฃ๐•– ๐“‚€

#3 ๐•Š๐•’๐•”๐•ฃ๐•–๐••

#4 ะธฮนgะฝั‚ะผฮฑัั”

#5 ๐•ด๐–“๐–›๐–Ž๐–˜๐–Ž๐–‡๐–‘๐–Š

#6 Cษพแƒงฯฦš

#7 โกทCะคLะคSSะ”Lโขพ

#8 ๐Ÿ ฟ๐Ÿ ท๐Ÿ ฐ๐Ÿ ฝ๐Ÿ†ƒ๐Ÿ พ๐Ÿ ผ๐Ÿ†‚

#9 ฤฆร˜แปฎล‡ฤลž

#10 ๐™ป๐šŽ ๐™ฒ๐š‘๐šŠ๐š–๐š™๐š’๐š˜๐š—

#11 Feveะฏ

#12 ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ

#13 ๐Ÿ ฒ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ†„๐Ÿ†‚๐Ÿ ท๐Ÿ ด๐Ÿ†

#14 ๏ผง๏ฝ๏ฝ„๏ฝ“

#15 ๐˜ฟ3๐˜ผ๐™๐™ƒ

#16 โ„๐•–๐•’๐•ก๐•–๐•ฃ

#17 ๐Ÿ†„๐Ÿ ฝ๐Ÿ บ๐Ÿ ฝ๐Ÿ พ๐Ÿ††๐Ÿ ฝ

#18 ใ„ฅไน‡ใ„–

#19 MISฮ“ฮžะฏ ะ–

#20 โฑงษ†โ‚ณโ‚ฎ

#21 ฦฟเซฆฯ‰เซฏี

#22 TฮนษฑาฝLาฝส‚ส‚

#23 Mฯƒษณส‚ฦšาฝษพ

#24 Cอขaอขnอขcอขeอขrอข

#25 ฦคฦ ิผฦ›ฦฆ

#26 ืขศีŒิพส

#27 ูญ๐™ฟ๐š˜๐šœ๐šŽ๐š’๐š๐š˜๐š—ูญ

#28 โ˜ ๐˜ก๐˜ฆ๐˜‹ โ˜

#29 โ„˜ฦกฤฑส‚ฦกล‹

#30 ๐š†๐š’๐š—๐š—๐šŽ๐š›๐šœ

#31 Sวชะฆะ”D

#32 ๅƒไธจแŽถๅ„ใ„’ไน‡ๅฐบไธ‚

#33 ๐Œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

#34 ฮ›าจะฆฮ›

#35 Qรšฤ”ลšลค

#36 Fะคะฏฮ“ะฏฮžSS

#37 ๐™‚๐™ง๐™ž๐™ข

#38 ๐™ฐ๐šŒ๐š’๐š

#39 ๐ ๐Ÿ‘๐€๐‘

#40 ๐•ด๐–ˆ๐–Š

As regular keyboards do not consist of fancy symbols and fonts, players would have to use websites like fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com.

How to change the name of guilds in Free Fire?

It is important to note that only the leader/officer of the guild can change its name. They would have to spend 500 diamonds to do so.

Step 1:ย First, open Free Fire and click on the guild icon present on the lobby screen.

They would have to click on the name-change icon located beside the existing name.

A dialog box will appear, prompting players to enter the new name. Paste any of the names mentioned above in the text field and click on the โ€˜500 diamondsโ€™ button below it.

