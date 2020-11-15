PVS Gaming: Free Fire ID, real name, country, stats, and more

Free Fire has become a phenomenon worldwide, which has led to the rise in content creation in various languages. PVS Gaming is an immensely popular Tamil YouTuber from India. Many players look up to him, and he boasts a massive subscriber count of over 1.24 million.

In this article, we take a look at his real name, Free Fire ID, stats, and more.

PVS Gaming’s Real name and Free Fire ID

PVS Gaming’s real name is Hari Raman, and his Free Fire ID is 63725581.

Lifetime stats

PVS Gaming has played a total of 9050 squad games and has bagged 2081 wins, having a win ratio of 22.99%. With 24701 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.54.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 924 games and has 156 wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 16.88%. He has secured 2040 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.66.

Coming to the solo mode, the gamer has played 918 matches and has remained unbeaten in 99 of them, with a win percentage of 10.78%. He has also accumulated 2847 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.48.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, PVS Gaming has been featured in 392 matches and has bagged 52 wins, which translates to a win rate of 13.26%. In the process, he has notched 1031 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.03.

The YouTuber has also appeared in two duo games and has racked three kills in them.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

His YouTube channel

PVS Gaming started creating content on YouTube back in January 2019. He has uploaded a total of 584 videos on his channel and has amassed over 113 million views. As mentioned above, he has over 1.24 million subscribers.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

PVS Gaming’s social media accounts

PVS Gaming is active on Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

He also has a discord server; players can join it by clicking here.

