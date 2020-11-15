SK Sabir Boss vs B2K (Born2Kill): Who has the better lifetime stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games. It has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store, which underlines its popularity. Content creation and streaming related to the game has become a viable option for many gamers.

SK Sabir Boss and Born2Kill (B2K) are two prominent Free Fire YouTubers. In this article, we take a look at their lifetime stats in Free Fire and compare them.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has been featured in 25607 squad games and has triumphed in 8486 of them, translating to a win ratio of 33.13%. With 90911 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.31.

In the duo mode, the content creator has played 2870 games and has secured 596 wins, maintaining a win rate of 20.76%. He has notched 7790 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Coming to the solo matches, the YouTuber has 1575 games to his name and has 141 Booyahs, equating to a win percentage of 8.95%. In the process, he has 3209 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Born2Kill’s (B2K) Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

Born2Kill has participated in 7576 squad games and has bagged 1407 victories, having a win rate of 18.57%. He has accumulated 44044 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 7.14.

The player has also appeared in 2243 duo matches and has outdone his foes in 387 of them, which comes to a win ratio of 17.25%. With a K/D ratio of 4.91, he has racked 9107 kills.

Lastly, the content creator has played 1377 solo games and has 169 first-place finishes with a win percentage of 12.27%. He has amassed 4488 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.72.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire, but they play in different regions, so comparing their stats is quite difficult. When we look at their stats in the duo and squad modes, SK Sabir Boss maintains a higher win rate, while the latter has a better K/D ratio. Lastly, in the solo mode, B2K has an edge in both the K/D ratio and the win rate.

