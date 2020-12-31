Over the past few years, Garena Free Fire has risen to popularity and has become one of the most prevalent titles on the mobile platform. The developers introduce various new aspects that separate it from the other games of the genre.

Guilds are an interesting part of Free Fire. Users can join/create guilds in the game and participate in tournaments to earn several rewards by collecting Dog Tags.

Several items can be redeemed from the guild shop by spending guild tokens. Many users desire to have cool and unique names for their guilds and search for the same on the internet.

This article lists out 40 creative and stylish guild names for Free Fire with symbols.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Mr. Triple R: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

40 unique Free Fire guild names with symbols

#1 ☬o̯͡u̯͡t̯͡l̯͡a̯͡w̯͡s̯͡☬

#2 ~Kɩɭɭsʜot~

Advertisement

#3 MΛFIΛジ

#4 _Sムαуєя_

#5 ××FURY××

#6 乡FEAR乡

#7 ØM≡GΛ

#8 ༺ֆʟǟʊɢɦȶɛʀ༻

#9 ▀▄🄲🅁🄰🅆🄻🄸🄽🄶▀▄

#10 ༒𝓑𝓪𝓭𝓚𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓪༒

#11 ꧁𒆜🅵3🅰🆁𒆜꧂

#12 ЯΞFLΞCΓIФИ

#13 𝕹𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙𝖒𝖆𝖗𝖊☬

#14 <Ɇ₵ⱧØ>

#15 𓂀 𝔸𝕦𝕥𝕙𝕠𝕣𝕚𝕥𝕪 𓂀

#16 彡ᴘᴀʀᴀꜱɪᴛᴇ彡

#17 ▄︻W̷o̷l̷v̷e̷s̷══

#18 ᔕᑌᖇᐯᎥᐯᗩᒪ

#19 -Ⓗⓞⓡⓡⓞⓡ-

#20 _🅂🄽🄰🄺🄴🅂_

#21 ᗪ乇爪ㄖ几?

#22 Tяацѫатїc

#23 ꍏꈤꀤꂵꍏ꒒ꌗ

#24 ĐØØΜŞĐΔ¥

#25 𝙲̷𝚎̷𝚗̷𝚝̷𝚞̷𝚛̷𝚒̷𝚎̷𝚜̷

#26 I͢n͢v͢i͢n͢c͢i͢b͢l͢e͢s͢

#27 Lҽɠҽɳԃαɾყ

#28 ᏦᎥᏁᎶᎴᎧᎷ

#29 *ℜ𝔢𝔰𝔦𝔰𝔱𝔞𝔫𝔠𝔢*

#30 ᗅᑤᓿᗫ

#31 ★ᴛʀɪɢɢᴇʀ★

#32 𒆜🅸🅶🅽🅸🆃🅸🅾🅽𒆜

#33 𝘊𝘭Ꭷ𝘶𝘥Ş

#34 мιяαcℓε

#35 -𝕸𝖆𝖌𝖒𝖆-

#36 ᑕᖇᗝᗝᛕᗴᗪ

#37 ĐΔŴŇ

#38 █MIЯЯФЯ█

#39 ֆɨʟɛռƈɛ!

#40 ꧁ӄɨռɢֆʟǟʏɛʀ꧂

How to change the name of a guild in Garena Free Fire?

How to change the name of a guild in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change the name of guilds in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: They can open Free Fire and click the "Guild" icon located on the right side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: Users have to click on the "Name-change" icon present beside the existing name of the guild.

Step 3: A dialogue box will pop-up, prompting them to enter the new name for their guilds. They can paste any of the names from the aforementioned list and tap on the "500 diamonds" option.

The diamonds will be deducted, and the name of the guild will be changed. However, it is important to note that only the leader/officer of the guild can change its name.

Also read: Gyan Sujan vs Nobru: Who has better stats in Free Fire?