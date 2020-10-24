Among Us has recently witnessed an incredible rise in its popularity. It has now become one of the most played and streamed games worldwide. In the game, the crewmates have to prep their spaceship for departure and complete tasks to fill the gauge (taskbar). In contrast, the imposter attempts to sabotage their progress and kill them.

Before starting a match, users have to set an IGN or moniker. Many users look for funny names that they can incorporate in-game. In this article, we list out 40 funny nicknames that the crewmates can use in Among Us.

40 funny names for Crewmates in Among Us

Here’s a list of funny names for crewmates:

#1 SawYouVent

#2 RedSus

#3 IamCyan

#4 Teal

#5 NoName

#6 SomeOne

#7 Where?

#8 AstroBoy

#9 Quiet!

#10 NoVenting

#11 PlzKillMe

#12 BlueVented

#13 ElekTrical

#14 Flame

#15 Meltdown

#16 Eccentric

#17 IAmYou

#18 Rapid

#19 ExWhyZed

#20 BlackYellow

#21 ZeaL

#22 Question

#23 HaveADream

#24 WhyKillMe?

#25 Sacrifice

#26 Victory

#27 SpaceShip

#28 OneDay

#29 Fishy?

#30 SpareMe

#31 Asteroid

#32 CanCer

#33 StarsAlign

#34 Danger

#35 CheckMate

#36 YouRSus

#37 TakeTheL

#38 WhoYou?

#39 NoCap

#40 Traumatic

The players can check out websites like fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com if they wish to use fancy and cool symbols in their names.

How to change the name in Among Us

The players can easily change their names in Among Us. Following are the steps by which they can do so:

Step 1: First, open Among Us and click on the 'Online' play tab.

You would then have to click on the name change option located on top of the screen.

Enter any of the copied names in the text field and click on the 'OK' button. Your in-game name will be altered.

