40 stylish and unique guild names for Free Fire squads in December 2020

Since the past few years, guilds have become a fundamental aspect of Garena Free Fire. Users can join/create guilds in the game and participate in tournaments alongside their guildmates and earn various rewards by collecting Dog Tags.

Moreover, they can redeem several items from the "Guild Store" via guild tokens and diamonds.ย ย

Guild Shop in Free Fire

Several users desire to have unique names for their guilds to set them apart from the rest. Hence, they look for different names on the internet. This article lists 40 stylish and unique guild names.

40 different guild names for Free Fire squads in December 2020

Hereโ€™s the list of names that the players can try out:

#1 ๐“‚€ ๐”พ๐•š๐•’๐•Ÿ๐•ฅ๐•ค ๐“‚€

#2 โ˜ฌ๐“›๐“ฎ๐“ฝ๐“–๐“ธโ˜ฌ

#3 Vษ†โฑคโ‚ฎล‚โ‚ฒร˜

#4 ๊งส„วŸษ–ษ›ษ–๊ง‚

#5 ๐’†œ๐Ÿ†ƒ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ พ๐Ÿ พ๐Ÿ ฟ๐Ÿ ด๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ†‚๐’†œ

#6 ๐•ฝ๐–Š๐–˜๐–Ž๐–˜๐–™๐–†๐–“๐–ˆ๐–Š!

#7 ~๐’ฐ๐“ƒ๐“€๐“ƒ๐‘œ๐“Œ๐“ƒ~

#8 โ’ฝโ“คโ“กโ“กโ“˜โ“’โ“โ“โ“”

#9 ๐™ต๐š›๐šŽ๐š’๐š๐š‘๐š๐šƒ๐š›๐šŠ๐š’๐š—

#10 แ‘ŽแŽฅวคแ•ผไธ แ—ฐแ—ฉแ–‡แ—ด

#11 ไนƒใ„–็ˆชไนƒไน‡ๅฐบไธ‚

#12 -Dะฏะ”Cะค-

#13 าบืขฦฟีˆเซฆเฉฎษฟเฅฎ

#14 ๐™ตฬท๐Ÿนฬท๐™ฐฬท๐šฬท

#15 โ–€โ–„๐Ÿ„ต๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ„พ๐Ÿ ‚๐Ÿ ƒโ–€โ–„

#16 ลšรšลƒลšฤคฤจลƒฤ”

#17 รร˜ร˜เฏฑฦร

#18 โ˜ Mะ„ิผฦ ฦŠฦณโ˜

#19 เผบษ–ษจวŸสึ ีผษ–ึ†เผป

#20 ๅฝก[สœแด‡สŸสŸ]ๅฝก

#21 โ–ˆGะคLDฮžะ˜โ–ˆ

#22 ๐•พ๐–Ž๐–‘๐–Š๐–“๐–ˆ๐–Š!

#23 ๐‘ ๐‘’๐’ท๐‘œ๐‘œ๐“‰

#24 โ˜ฌ๐“ก๐“ช๐“น๐“ฝ๐“ธ๐“ปโ˜ฌ

#25 ๐Ÿ†„๐Ÿ ฝ๐Ÿ พ

#26 Pษพาฝิƒฮฑฦšฯƒษพ

#27 ZedGe

#28 เผ†ฦฌฮตเธ„เน“ Lessเฟ

#29 วคแ’ชแ—แ–‡ฦณ

#30 ๐™ต๐šŠ๐š๐šŠ๐š•๐š’๐š๐šข

#31 โ–‘Kโ–‘Iโ–‘Nโ–‘Gโ–‘Sโ–‘

#32 ๐Ÿ†‚๐Ÿ†ƒ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ ธ๐Ÿ บ๐Ÿ ด

#33 CะฏฮžฮžP

#34 ะ„ะณั—ั‚ั‘

#35 DEMafia

#36 Kaos

#37 NO Mฮฃะฏแ„ƒY

#38 แŽฅแ‘ŽแฏแŽฅแ‘Žแ‘•แŽฅแ—ทแ’ชแ—ดแ”•

#39 เป“ฤ“ลžฤ“rt

#40 Cฬฒeฬฒiฬฒlฬฒiฬฒnฬฒgฬฒ

Players can further use websites like fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com to alter the names and incorporate various symbols and fonts.

How to change the name of guilds in Free Fire?

Only the leader/officer can change the name of the guilds. They can do so by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the "Guild" icon located on the right side of the lobby.

Step 2: They must then click the "Name-change" icon present beside the guild's existing name.

Step 3: A dialog box will pop-up, prompting the users to enter the new name. They can paste any of the aforementioned names and click on the "500 diamonds" option.

