40 stylish and unique guild names for Free Fire squads in December 2020

Since the past few years, guilds have become a fundamental aspect of Garena Free Fire. Users can join/create guilds in the game and participate in tournaments alongside their guildmates and earn various rewards by collecting Dog Tags.

Moreover, they can redeem several items from the "Guild Store" via guild tokens and diamonds.

Guild Shop in Free Fire

Several users desire to have unique names for their guilds to set them apart from the rest. Hence, they look for different names on the internet. This article lists 40 stylish and unique guild names.

Also read: New Step Up event in Free Fire: All you need to know

40 different guild names for Free Fire squads in December 2020

Here’s the list of names that the players can try out:

#1 𓂀 𝔾𝕚𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕤 𓂀

#2 ☬𝓛𝓮𝓽𝓖𝓸☬

Advertisement

#3 VɆⱤ₮ł₲Ø

#4 ꧁ʄǟɖɛɖ꧂

#5 𒆜🆃🆁🅾🅾🅿🅴🆁🆂𒆜

#6 𝕽𝖊𝖘𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖆𝖓𝖈𝖊!

#7 ~𝒰𝓃𝓀𝓃𝑜𝓌𝓃~

#8 Ⓗⓤⓡⓡⓘⓒⓐⓝⓔ

#9 𝙵𝚛𝚎𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚝𝚃𝚛𝚊𝚒𝚗

#10 ᑎᎥǤᕼ丅ᗰᗩᖇᗴ

#11 乃ㄖ爪乃乇尺丂

#12 -DЯДCФ-

#13 ҺעƿՈ૦੮ɿ८

#14 𝙵̷𝟹̷𝙰̷𝚁̷

#15 ▀▄🄵🅁🄾🅂🅃▀▄

#16 ŚÚŃŚĤĨŃĔ

#17 ÐØØ௱ƐÐ

#18 ★MЄԼƠƊƳ★

#19 ༺ɖɨǟʍօռɖֆ༻

#20 彡[ʜᴇʟʟ]彡

#21 █GФLDΞИ█

#22 𝕾𝖎𝖑𝖊𝖓𝖈𝖊!

#23 𝑅𝑒𝒷𝑜𝑜𝓉

#24 ☬𝓡𝓪𝓹𝓽𝓸𝓻☬

#25 🆄🅽🅾

#26 Pɾҽԃαƚσɾ

#27 ZedGe

#28 ༆Ƭεค๓ Less࿐

#29 ǤᒪᗝᖇƳ

#30 𝙵𝚊𝚝𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚝𝚢

#31 ░K░I░N░G░S░

#32 🆂🆃🆁🅸🅺🅴

#33 CЯΞΞP

#34 Єгїтё

#35 DEMafia

#36 Kaos

#37 NO MΣЯᄃY

#38 ᎥᑎᐯᎥᑎᑕᎥᗷᒪᗴᔕ

#39 ໓ēŞērt

#40 C̲e̲i̲l̲i̲n̲g̲

Players can further use websites like fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com to alter the names and incorporate various symbols and fonts.

How to change the name of guilds in Free Fire?

How to change the name of the guilds in Free Fire?

Only the leader/officer can change the name of the guilds. They can do so by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the "Guild" icon located on the right side of the lobby.

Step 2: They must then click the "Name-change" icon present beside the guild's existing name.

Step 3: A dialog box will pop-up, prompting the users to enter the new name. They can paste any of the aforementioned names and click on the "500 diamonds" option.

Advertisement

Also read: 5 best female characters in Free Fire for the Clash Squad mode