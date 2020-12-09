40 unique and creative Free Fire names with symbols in December 2020

Battle Royale titles like Free Fire have become immensely popular on the mobile platform. The game has seen a meteoric rise in the past few years and has won several laurels, including the Mobile Game of the Year in the recent Esports Awards 2020. Moreover, Free Fire was also among the Top 5 most-watched games on YouTube this year.

Initially, while creating an account, the users require to set an IGN. Many search for creative names to set themselves apart from the others.

In this article, we list 40 unique Free Fire names with symbols.

40 unique and creative Free Fire names with symbols

Here’s a list of 40 unique and creative Free Fire names with symbols:

#1 𒆜🅿🅷🅴🅽🅾🅼𒆜

#2 ☬𝓕𝓔𝓐𝓡☬

#3 ꧁༺ɮօֆֆ༻꧂

#4 𓂀 𝕂𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕖𝕣 𓂀

#5 ★ꜰɪʀᴇ★

#6▀🄲🄷🄰🄾🅂▀

#7 𝕹𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙𝖒𝖆𝖗𝖊

#8 ДCID

#9 ǪЦΞSΓ

#10 Афца

#11 Mεgαmïηd

#12 ꉓꋪꌩꉣ꓄

#13 𝙴̷𝚡̷𝚆̷𝚑̷𝚢̷𝚉̷𝚎̷𝚍̷

#14 匚尺卂乙ㄚ

#15 𝓗𝓮𝓛𝓛

#16 ­░DΞДΓH▒

#17 ǟʀɛֆ

#18 ༒𝓟𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓽𝓸𝓶༒

#19 Shคd𐍉w

#20 彡ᴘᴏᴡᴇʀ彡

#21 🅰🅿🅴🆇

#22 乂Sᴛʀɪᴋᴇ乂

#23 Uɳƙɳσɯɳ

#24 яαттℓє

#25 𝙎𝙣𝙖𝙠𝙚

#26 ΓДИGФ

#27 ΜΔĆŘØ

#28 ⒹⓔⓂⓞⓃ

#29 ᕼƳᗪᖇᗝǤᗴᑎ

#30 𝕯𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖒

#31 Vł₵₮ØⱤ

#32 𝙲𝚘𝚞𝚗𝚌𝚒𝚕

#33 Ɗrⱥgoภ

#34 ＩＣＥ

#35 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲

#36 ⱤɆVɆ₦₲Ɇ

#37 ƊƳƝƛMƖƬЄ

#38 ŇƗŇĴΔ

#39 𝙳𝙾𝙾𝙼

#40 𝕰𝖋𝖋𝖔𝖗𝖙𝖑𝖊𝖘𝖘

Players can further use websites like fancytexttool.net and fanctextguru.com to incorporate stylish fonts and symbols.

How to change the name in Garena Free Fire?

Players can follow the steps given below to change their IGNs:

Step 1: Open Free Fire, and tap on the "Profile" icon present on the top-left corner of the lobby screen.

Step 2: The profile section will open. Next, click on the yellow "Notebook" icon.

Step 3: A dialogue box will appear, asking the players to enter the new name. Paste any of the aforementioned names and click on the "390 Diamonds" option.

If the players have a Name Change card, they will have a second option with a card symbol in the dialogue box while changing the name.

