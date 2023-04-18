5 action-adventure games to play while you wait for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated games of 2023 for PlayStation 5, and it is believed to be officially scheduled for this fall. Insomniac Games developers are expected to step things up a notch after the success of both the first game and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. In line with this, the former’s remastered iteration was released last year for PC players, as this was also well-received by fans of the game franchise.

While it’s still months away for an expected banger of a game sequel to finally be out, gamers who have a penchant for action-adventure titles and Spidey might want to check out these games while waiting for the iconic web slinger’s upcoming AAA title.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

God of War and 4 other games worth playing before the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

5) Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales

What better way to keep oneself busy while waiting for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 than to reminisce and play the upcoming sequel’s first two titles? Navigate once again throughout Manhattan and fend off the baddies that Spidey comes across.

As mentioned, the first game is already out on PC; check out the upgrades Insomniac did for this one. As for Spidey Miles, this, too, received several combat upgrades and other game mechanics. Those who haven’t played it yet on a PlayStation 5 might want to try and tap the console’s power.

4) Sunset Overdrive

Another Insomniac Games classic is Sunset Overdrive, an action-adventure shooter released in 2014 for both Xbox One and PC. The game is set in 2027 in a fictional place known as Sunset City, which is overrun by mutants called the ODs (Overcharged Drinkers). These folks became living atrocities after drinking an energy drink produced by FizzCo.

The goal is to clean off the mess the beverage company made by fighting off the ODs. Aside from the vast array of weapons at the players’ disposal, the game also allows them to utilize the game environment as the character can grind along the rails, use ziplines, and do wall runs.

3) The Amazing Spider-Man 2

For fans who can’t get enough of the friendly neighborhood superhero, why not try The Amazing Spider-Man 2 from 2014. The title from game developer Beenox has been released on multiple platforms, including mobile devices.

It is an open-world third-person title based on the film of the same name that was also released that same year. Although the game allows players to roam freely, the missions are made linearly. It even has stealth mechanics so players can sneak up on enemies and take them down without getting noticed.

The game may be a far cry from Insomniac’s acclaimed titles, but it is worth playing for every true-blue fan while waiting for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

2) Horizon Forbidden West

Another game worth playing while waiting for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is Horizon Forbidden West. Developed by Guerrilla Games, it was released in February of last year for both PS4 and PS5. It is the sequel to 2017’s Horizon: Zero Dawn, as both games were well-received by both game pundits and players.

Players control protagonist Aloy, a young huntress of the Nora Tribe, as she leads a group of individuals toward a place called Forbidden West. They are out to trace the origin of a plague that kills everything in its path.

Similar to Marvel’s Spider-Man, Forbidden West has the eye candy of an open-world map, superb gameplay, upgradeable weapons, and gear.

1) God of War

God of War is, without a doubt, a great game franchise, and it has wowed gamers since its first installment in 2005. Players control the notorious Spartan Kratos as he journeys alongside his son Atreus to battle fierce creatures, deities, and gods.

Like Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War also has a fantastic storyline, one of the contributing factors to why players are compelled to play it. In line with this, both games boast great visuals, making God of War a good fit for action-adventure and Spidey fans.

Another thing worth noting is that gamers and critics highly praised both games, and they became two of the best games of this generation.

