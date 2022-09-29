5 ambitious games that were ahead of their time

Video games around the world have evolved over generations and broken past trends to improve themselves. These trends have always pushed game creators to make something far superior to others.

All the games mentioned in this list have their own defining features that set them apart during their generation. These can be graphical or gameplay innovations which made them so special during the era they were released in.

5 games that were innovative by the standards of their time

Innovation in the gaming industry always gets players something new on the platter to enjoy. Here are five games that exceeded their limits in the period they got launched:

Note: This article is based on the writer's perception.

1) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Skyrim was an RPG that was ahead of its time (Image via Bethesda)

The Elder Scrolls series by Bethesda has always been on the favorite list for RPG fans. Furthermore, the fifth installment, Skyrim is considered to be the best in the entire franchise.

Providing players with a vast open world filled with life and various characters, the game's complex system is what makes it unique. While RPGs are specially known for being filled with activities, the game goes a step forward, giving players a dynamic story that evolves over time and a world where players can do absolutely anything.

2) Fallout: New Vegas

Explore post apocalyptic Las Vegas (Image via Bethesda)

Fallout: New Vegas is another RPG created by Bethesda which is considered to be a peak RPG experience. From a great storyline to gameplay, the game aces it all and is considered a favorite among RPG fans.

What made it ahead of its time was the fact that players' actions can have consequences, which will directly affect their lives in the game. Back in 2010, only a few games were able to make something this complex. It still remains one of the best Fallout games.

3) Need For Speed Most Wanted (2005)

NFS MW was a racing game that changed the genre forever (Image via Electronic Arts)

Racing games in 2005 were quite subpar, however Need For Speed Most Wanted was one exception and was popular for its unique gameplay.

Releasing right after Need For Speed Underground 2, the game features illegal racing, cops, good graphics and great customization and is considered one of the best racing titles of that era.

Even now, many fans wish for a remake of the game with realistic graphics for thrills and nostalgia. Nonetheless, for a game that was released back in 2005, it still manages to be innovative in the modern era of gaming.

4) Crysis 3

Nothing quite compares to the graphics Crysis 3 had to offer in 2011 (Image via Electronics Arts)

The entire Crysis series is a meme in the gaming community for the fact that it was too ahead of its time. Featuring highly detailed, photorealistic graphics in the early era of gaming, only a few beefed up PC could run these games.

Crysis 3 was the third and final installment of the series and featured a very intricately detailed world. Due to this, only a limited amount of gaming systems could run the game and thus, the "can it run Crysis?" meme came along.

5) Prince of Persia: Warrior Within

Jumping back and forth in time was a unique feature in Prince of Persia Warrior Within (Image via Ubisoft)

Warrior Within is one of the most highly rated Prince of Persia games that delivered an experience like no other. The hack and slash game is a direct sequel to Prince of Persia Sands of Time with several improvements.

Not only does the sequel include the time rewinding feature from the last game, but also introduced a world that shifts itself completely between the past and the present. With each change made in the past, the present also changes, making it a unique mechanic in the game.

Additionally, to make the game even better, it also had a great story with chases and fights making it memorable among fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far