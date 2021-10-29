Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake delayed again

Ubisoft has officially delayed the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake, now set to release sometime between April 2022 and March 2023.

Before Assassin’s Creed, Prince of Persia was Ubisoft’s flagship title. The Sands of Time trilogy, consisting of Sands of Time, Warrior Within, and Two Thrones, is often considered to be one of the best gaming series developed by Ubisoft. It combined interesting storytelling elements with parkour and smooth combat.

However, considering the titles are nearly 15 to 20 years old, both the gameplay and aesthetic have become antiquated. So fans got excited when Ubisoft revealed that the Prince of Persia is being remade from the ground up by Ubisoft Pune and Mumbai, the two Indian studios.

Is Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake stuck in development hell like other Ubisoft titles?

Following the announcement in September 2020, the game was initially set to arrive in January 2021 with pre-orders going live. However, the reception for Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake was mixed, as fans were not pleased with the visuals, which certainly was a massive leap from its 2003 counterpart.

However, it wasn’t good enough to compete with the likes of Ubisoft’s other AAA heavy hitters like Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry.

The game was then delayed for March 2021, and later stretched until March 2022. However, with today’s financial reporting, Ubisoft reported the title is going to be delayed into the next fiscal year, and will now launch before March 2023.

Daniel Ahmad @ZhugeEX Ubisoft confirmed today that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, Rocksmith+ and Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland will be released between April 2022 and March 2023. Ubisoft confirmed today that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, Rocksmith+ and Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland will be released between April 2022 and March 2023.

It is great that Ubisoft is providing studios with the time needed for the development. But it does open up the question of whether the game is stuck in development hell.

Two of Ubisoft’s most notable titles, Skull & Bones and Beyond Good and Evil 2 were announced a while back. Since then, official news has gone silent, bar from occasional leaks.

Prince of Persia @princeofpersia An update from the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake development team: An update from the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake development team: https://t.co/z9sFaBwz9N

Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake was originally announced for January 2021, and will now be realistically delayed for at least a year and a half. While the team shared an update on social media to reassure fans that the game is being actively developed, many are still concerned regarding its state.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Hopefully, it will be able to honor the original title when it launches sometime between April 2022 and March 2023.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul