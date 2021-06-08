Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake will not be present at Ubisoft Forward

The dev team behind Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake recently confirmed the game’s absence in the upcoming Ubisoft Forward, along with the reassurance of great progress in development.

The remake of 2003’s Prince of Persia: Sands of Time was announced back in September 2020. Helmed by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, the remake aims to capture the essence of the original game while making it available for the modern generation of systems.

A message from the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/3B8tgUGkwl — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) June 7, 2021

After the initial reveal, fans’ reception was mixed. While everyone was genuinely happy with the return of the franchise, some of the visuals felt underwhelming. Since then, the release date has been pushed back for over a year, with promised improvements over alpha gameplay footage.

Dev confirms Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake is making great progress in development

Since its 1989 2D platformer days, the Prince of Persia franchise has had a massive fan following. With the 2003’s Prince of Persia: Sands of Time, the franchise exploded into the mainstream and kicked off a new generation of Prince of Persia games.

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time was followed by two sequels, Warrior Within (2004) and Two Thrones (2005). The 2010’s Prince of Persia: Forgotten Sands is also part of the Sands of Time saga.

Ever since the boom of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, which started off as a spin-off for the Prince of Persia franchise, new entries have fallen to the wayside.

When Ubisoft announced a remake of the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time, everyone rejoiced at the idea of returning to the essence of classic Ubisoft games. Fans have grown tired of the unnecessarily grindy RPG mechanics of modern-day Assassin’s Creed game, and Prince of Persia: Sands of Time offered a better alternative.

After the delay, fans have gotten worried regarding the current state of the game. They were hoping to see it in the upcoming Ubisoft Forward. Unfortunately, a recent message from the dev team confirmed the game’s absence during the upcoming Ubisoft Forward.

Update on Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake

However, the good news is that the dev team also mentions that there has been great progress in development, which is set for release next year. It's good to see that Ubisoft India Studios is not being rushed. The game has been given as much time as it needs to be ready for launch next year.

