5 announcements expected in Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream

The Honkai Star Rail community is anticipating the version 3.1 livestream, which is scheduled to air globally on February 14, 2025. The telecast will unveil the exciting contents of the patch and showcase the upcoming banners ahead of the patch release. With much information still under wraps, players eagerly await the announcements from the "Light Slips the Gate, Shadow Greets the Throne" Special Program.

This article further discusses the major announcements expected in the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream, based on official and leak sources.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the speculations herein with a grain of salt.

5 major announcements expected from Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream

1) Character showcase

Mydei and Tribbie (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail drip 3.1 drip marketing campaign revealed Tribbie and Mydei confirming their playable debut for the feature. The upcoming telecast is expected to showcase the gameplay of these two 5-star units.

So far, Tribbie has been confirmed to be a Harmony character from the Quantum roster. As such, her kit will comprise buffs that could enhance the combat potential of allies. Leaks online have claimed that she will be an HP-scaling character with the ability to launch follow-up attacks.

In contrast, Mydei treads on the Destruction Path, wielding the Imaginary element. He will take on the role of a DPS, and his abilities are expected to inflict damage on multiple targets. His abilities are expected to trade maximum health for damage.

2) New banners

Like every livestream event, the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 Special Program will announce the banners of the patch. While Mydei and Tribbie will receive new warps, there could be reruns as well. According to SeeleLeaks, a credible third-party source, the next patch will feature the following characters and banners:

Phase 1 banner

Tribbie (5-star: Quantum, Harmony Path)

(5-star: Quantum, Harmony Path) Yunli (5-star: Physical, Destruction Path)

Phase 2 banner

Mydei (5-star: Imaginary, Destruction Path)

(5-star: Imaginary, Destruction Path) Luocha ((5-star: Imaginary: Abundance Path)

Naturally, players can expect a Light Cone banner announcement for the respective characters.

3) Divergent Universe changes

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update will likely see some changes to the Divergent Universe, per leaks from HomDGCat. It appears that HoYoverse will remove the blessing of Preservation and Abundance Path, and add Harmony instead to leverage Break teams.

Subsequently, bosses will be adjusted to balance out the overall gameplay. To be precise, their extra DMG reduction will be removed. Additionally, buffs from Remembrance and Destruction Path will be adjusted to make them more universal.

Players can also expect to see new bosses in the Divergent Universe in version 3.1. If the leaks are true, the livestream hosts will announce the specified changes.

4) New Planar Ornaments

The upcoming livestream event is expected to announce two new Planar Ornaments for Honkai Star Rail 3.1. Based on leaks from Hakush.in, a renowned third-party webpage, the equipment will be catered towards future characters.

Here are the Planar Ornaments effects:

Bone Collection's Serene Demesne : Increases the wearer's Max HP. Additionally, the character and their memosprite gain CRIT DMG when their health exceeds a certain threshold.

: Increases the wearer's Max HP. Additionally, the character and their memosprite gain CRIT DMG when their health exceeds a certain threshold. Giant Tree of Rapt Brooding: Boosts the equipping character's SPD. The wearer and their memosprite's Outgoing Healing will be increased based on their SPD.

5) Fresh events

Listed below are the events for version 3.1, expected to be announced during the livestream:

Divergent Universe: Protean Hero

The Awooo Firm

Holy City Appraisals

Realm of the Strange 300%

The host will also highlight recurring events, such as the Gift of Odyssey, which offers 10 free wishes via daily login with each patch.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

