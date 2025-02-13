Time until Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update is nearing its global launch, leaving the community excited about what it will bring. As per tradition, HoYoverse will conduct a livestream before the patch release to reveal the upcoming contents. The next Special Program, titled "Light Slips the Gate, Shadow Greets the Throne," is scheduled for February 14, 2025.

This article provides a countdown of the time until Honkai Star Rail 3.1 airs worldwide.

What time does Honkai Star Rail 3.1 premiere

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 livestream is scheduled to premiere globally on February 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). During the "Light Slips the Gate, Shadow Greets the Throne" Special Program, the hosts will announce the contents of the next patch. Viewers can also expect an official showcase of Tribbie and Mydei, the featured 5-star characters from version 3.0.

Here’s a universal countdown to help readers track the HSR 3.1 livestream:

For those confused about the premiere timing based on their location, we have added the Special Program schedule across major time zones:

America

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : February 14, 2025, at 3:30 am

: February 14, 2025, at 3:30 am Mountain Standard Time (MST) : February 14, 2025, at 4:30 am

: February 14, 2025, at 4:30 am Central Standard Time (CST) : February 14, 2025, at 5:30 am

: February 14, 2025, at 5:30 am Eastern Standard Time (EST): February 14, 2025, at 6:30 am

Europe

Western European Time (WET ): February 14, 2025, at 11:30 am

): February 14, 2025, at 11:30 am Central European Time (CET) : February 14, 2025, at 12:30 pm

: February 14, 2025, at 12:30 pm Eastern European Time (EET): February 14, 2025, at 1:30 pm

Asia

Indian Standard Time (IST) : February 14, 2025, at 5 pm

: February 14, 2025, at 5 pm China Standard Time (CST) : February 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm

: February 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm Philippine Standard Time (PST) : February 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm

: February 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST) : February 14, 2025, at 8:30 pm

: February 14, 2025, at 8:30 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): February 14, 2025, at 8:30 pm

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.1 free Stellar Jade count and total pulls leaked

For those wondering where to watch it, the telecast will be available on the game’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. Viewers can also look forward to the version 3.1 livestream codes, which will yield the following rewards:

300x Stellar Jades

50,000 Credits

5x Traveler's Guide

4x Refined Aether

Players must redeem the codes via the official webpage or in-game before the expiration window to claim the freebies.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

