5 battle royale games like Fortnite but with realistic graphics

There are hardly any doubts as to which game has been able to dominate the latter half of the decade in terms of popularity and impact on the industry. Fortnite has not only been able to attract a ton of players but has also managed to build on the initial promise to deliver a game whose scale is unrecognisable from its initial form.

While the game is extremely popular and deeply engaging to its fanbase, a certain section of the gaming audience cannot get past its whimsical art-style. If you are looking for a more grounded and realistic visual style, these are some games that they can try.

5 BR games like Fortnite but with realistic graphics

5) Battlefield V- Firestorm

Some would argue that Battlefield, even without the addition of the battle royale mode Firestorm, was already a pretty massive game. Battlefield maps are extremely big and encourage players to deploy a variety of different tactics.

The franchise has excelled at giving players a large-scale combat experience, and some find it endlessly more enjoyable than claustrophobic arena shooters. The Firestorm battle royale mode was an excellent addition to Battlefield V.

The game mode essentially expands on the already-massive maps of the game and gives players a staggeringly large map for combat. Firestorm might not be as popular as some of its contemporaries but fans hold the game in high regard as it has a deeply engaging game mode.

When it comes to graphics and visual quality, few can ever compete with the Battlefield franchise. EA and DICE are at the peak of their graphical powers in Battlefield V, and Firestorm is probably the best-looking battle royale game mode in the market currently.

4) Ring of Elysium

Taking cues from games like PUBG, Ring of Elysium adopts a more traditional approach to the battle royale genre than Fortnite. However, the game is as robust and responsive as one could ask for, making it one of the most underrated BR games.

The game has well-executed weather and particle effects, adding a visual flair rarely seen in the genre. Ring of Elysium might appear to be rudimentary in terms of gameplay when stacked up against Fortnite but it does have a few tricks up its sleeve.

Ring of Elysium is a deeply rewarding BR shooter that has decent controls and gunplay.

3) Hyper Scape

Ubisoft's foray into the BR genre came in the form of the cyberpunk/retrowave-inspired shooter Hyper Scape. The game rewards players to play more aggressively.

The map in Hyper Scape ends up feeling more like a conventional arena shooter than a BR game, which is an extremely bold choice that has been appreciated by fans. Hyper Scape's action comes at you fast and hard, and players are expected to keep up with the break-neck speed of the game.

Players are far more aggressive in a match of Hyper Scape than perhaps any other BR shooter in the market currently. The game might not have been able to pick up steam from the get-go but is surely one of the better BR games out there.

2) Apex Legends

Respawn and EA's focus regarding Titanfall 3 were shifted with the emergence of popular BR games like Fortnite and PUBG. Respawn felt a free-to-play BR game in the same universe might be an option that could prove to be very beneficial.

Apex Legends came swinging out of the gate and dominated the BR genre momentarily, even unseating the undisputed king of BRs, Fortnite, at least for a little while.

What sets Apex Legends apart from the myriad of BR shooters in the market is its unique character-based combat. Each character in Apex Legends has its own set of special skills and abilities that can be deployed in the heat of battle.

This makes for an extremely in-depth and rewarding BR experience, the likes of which are rarely seen in the genre.

1) Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Warzone

Call of Duty's biggest winner this year came not in the form of their fantastic multiplayer mode but from its BR mode: Warzone. Warzone is an absolutely massive COD experience that never lets up.

The familiar responsive and satisfying gunplay from COD: Modern Warfare is retained in Warzone, making it the most engaging BR shooter in terms of gameplay. Warzone is free-to-play and given the game's quality, it is a downright steal.

Warzone might take some getting used to, given the number of game modes and options a player has while in the game. However, once players get past the initial stage, Warzone is indeed one of the best BR games in the market.