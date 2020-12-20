5 battle royale games like PUBG Mobile that have been banned in India

In the last few years, mobile gaming has witnessed significant growth. Various offerings on these devices have brought in staggering numbers in terms of players and revenue. Battle royale titles like PUBG Mobile have caught up the pace and have become a fan-favorite.

The impact that PUBG Mobile had on mobile gaming and esports cannot be understated. In a way, it has become a household name in India.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology axed the popular battle royale title with 117 applications in the second ban. The government suspended these applications by invoking its power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

There have been various updates in the form of teasers and PUBG India registering as a company. But, it appears that the fans will have to wait for the return of the title.

The ban has created a void when it comes to the battle royale genre, as it was not the only title that received the ban hammer.

This article lists five other battle royale games that are banned in India.

Other banned games like PUBG Mobile

The government of India banned all the titles mentioned below on September 2nd.

#1 Creative Destruction

Image via Google Play Store

The popular BR title, Creative Destruction, was also among the list of banned games. Some users dub it to be similar to Fortnite as it features elements like building. The title also provided the users with several other game modes.

Creative Destruction has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is rated 4.2/5.

#2 Rules of Survival

Image via Google Play Store

Instead of the traditional 100 players in a BR match, Rules of Survival features 120 users fighting out against each other till the last one/team survives.

The game is developed by NetEase and provides the users with a vast arsenal that they can use to combat against foes and emerge victorious on the extensive 8x8 map.

Currently, Rules of Survival has been downloaded on the Google Play Store over 50 million times and is rated 3.9/5 worldwide.

#3 Ride Out Heroes

Image via Google Play Store

Ride Out Heroes is another game by NetEase which was hit by the ban wave in India. It has several unique features and characteristics like heroes of different classes and skillsets, segregating it from several other titles.

Ride Out Heroes has a rating of 4.0/5 on the Google Play Store and has been downloaded over 1 million times.

#4 PUBG Mobile Lite

Image via Google Play Store

A ban was hammered on the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile as well. The title features quick-paced action as 60 players fight out against each other on the 2x2 map.

The streamlined title only requires 1 GB RAM and 600 MB free space to run smoothly. Like its better version, it uses Unreal Engine 4, ensuring an immersive experience for the users.

PUBG Mobile Lite is rated 4.2/5 and has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

#5 Knives Out

Image via Google Play Store

Knives Out is the last battle royale title on this list of games. It is one of the first games of the genre on the mobile platform.

The title sees five players in a group, and apart from the regular battle royale mode, it features numerous game modes like Sniper Battle, 50V50, Team Fight, etc. With over 10 million downloads, the game is rated 3.4/5 on the Google Play Store.

