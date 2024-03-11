5 beginner tips for Queen's Blood in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Queen's Blood in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is easily one of the best optional content the game offers, perhaps even surpassing Chadley's Combat Simulations. It might feel (and also look) like any other regular card game that's trying to mimic the excitement of similar optional content like Gwent in The Witcher 3, but trust me, it's much, much more than that.

While the first few rounds of Queen's Blood might feel a tad underwhelming, and dare I say, even boring, give it a bit of time and practice, and you will quickly find yourself addicted to it. Much like The Witcher 3's Gwent or Horizon Forbidden West's Machine Strike, Queen's Blood in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth takes a bit of time to get used to.

However, with enough practice, patience, and perseverance, you can easily find yourself having mastered this addictive card game in the latest Final Fantasy. Here are five tips and tricks for Queen's Blood in Final Fantasy 7 to help beginners get a headstart in the game.

How does Queen's Blood in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth work?

Queen's Blood in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth might feel a tad bit intimidating at first, with the tutorial being filled with the constant barrage of pop-ups and menus featuring vital information that you might skip if you aren't patient enough. However, if you take the time to go through the rules, you will find it quite easy to understand.

Queen's Blood in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth can be a bit intimidating at first, but with a bit of practice, you can easily master it (Image via Square Enix)

The basic premise of Queen's Blood is that you and your opponent bring a deck of 15 cards each. Much like other traditional trading card games, the cards in Queen's Blood are random and can be collected by winning matches or purchasing from vendors to make a stronger deck.

Every card has one, two, or three charges, which denotes where it can be placed on the board. Additionally, there's also a specific power level for each of these cards, which basically dictates who wins or loses. The more points you can accumulate in a single lane with your chosen cards, the better your chances of winning a match.

5 beginner tips & tricks for Queen's Blood in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

1) Edit your deck

While the default starter deck is perfectly fine to get through the first few matches of Queen's Blood in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. However, this deck won't hold up against higher-level opponents, and you will have to make a custom deck to get the upper hand in duels. You can also edit and make changes to your deck before starting a match.

2) Always check vendors for Booster Packs

Much like in other trading card games, Booster Packs play a vital role in Queen's Blood by giving you access to new and more powerful cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You can also earn new cards by completing certain side quests. However, compared to side quests, buying Booster Packs is the easiest and fastest way to add new cards to your deck.

3) Remember, position is better than power level

While a card's power level is important, always remember that positioning is more important. There are certain cards like the Cactuar, which comes at power level one, but with proper positioning, can boost another card's power level by three. Proper placement of a lower-powered card is much more effective than blindly placing a high-power card on the board.

Additionally, most higher-power cards require at least two or more charges before you can place them. As such, you can only use them after you build up enough charge on the board using the lower-power cards.

4) Try blocking your opponent's lane

One of the best ways to ensure you are dominating a lane in Queen's Blood is to try and block your opponent from placing a card there. Queen's Blood in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is all about strategy and the methodical placement of cards, and if you play your lower-level cards right, you can easily block your opponent from claiming a lane to themselves.

5) There's no harm in restarting

Queen's Blood in Final Fantasy Rebirth can get quite challenging, especially if you're new to card games. As such, you will occasionally find yourself getting overwhelmed and bested by your opponents, especially past Chapter 3. However, do remember, you can always restart a duel without any penalty or come back to a match later.

There's no shame in giving up and trying later with a much more powerful deck of cards.

These are some of the best beginner tips for Queen's Blood in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which should help you get started with the mini-game. However, always remember, there's no better teacher than practice, and the more time you spend with Queen's Blood in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the better you will get at it.