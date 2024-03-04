Queen's Blood in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, explained

Among all the mini-games, Queen's Blood in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a card game with complete deck building where players can invest their time and capitalize upon their skills. Like card games in other RPGs like The Witcher 3 with Gwent, Queen's Blood is set with rules of its own FF7 Remake trilogy Universe.

This article will explain Queen's Blood in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth so that players can get started with their decks and understand the basics around the board in a world full of competitors.

What is Queen's Blood in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Card-based mini-game in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix/ YouTube-Jesse Cox)

This is a deck-building-based card game played on a 3x5 board and set in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy universe. This game involves players collecting cards while exploring the world and beating opponents with an increasing difficulty level.

The game features a lot of depth alongside a competitive nature, unlike the piano mini-game, and is played 1 one 1. Queen's Blood in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is introduced during the second chapter, where a cutscene introduces players to their first deck.

How to play Queen's Blood in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Queen's Blood in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth can be categorized into segments or phases where certain objectives are fulfilled.

Preparation of the starting Hand

Preparation hand of Queen's Blood in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix/ YouTube-Jesse Cox)

Both players start with a 15-card deck, which is pre-constructed, and each player draws five cards at random. Players can shuffle the first hand but must keep what they get the second time. After this, both sides take turns placing a card per round, with you starting first.

Early Game

You will go first and choose one card to place on the board in one of three spaces marked. These spots are the same mirrored spots for both players; to the left of the board for you and the right of the board for your opponent. Players will see one, two, or three glowing green pieces depending on the current rank of the tiles. Only cards of that specific rank can be placed on a particular rank of tile.

Players can check card ranks on the top-left corner of a card and use them to place corresponding cards on tiles. Each Queen's Blood in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth card has two numerals at the top.

The Rank is in the left corner, while the Power is on the right. The number of pawns represents the Rank. When you start a match, there are only enough tiles on the board for one pawn; therefore, you can only place Rank 1 cards.

Card types

The Power Value in the right corner specifies how many points you'll get on the row if summoned successfully. So, if your card contains the number 3 in the right corner, you'll get three points for that row. Depending upon what they do, there are certain categories of cards:

Enhancement cards that can enhance themselves of other cards that can work only during placement or the whole match.

that can enhance themselves of other cards that can work only during placement or the whole match. Weakening cards can weaken themselves of other cards and, like enhancement cards, work either during placement or throughout the match.

can weaken themselves of other cards and, like enhancement cards, work either during placement or throughout the match. Replacement cards where they are affected by cards they replace and the current condition of the board. They are rare and can often be seen as a game-changing factor.

Objective

Players need to occupy as many tiles as possible (Image via Square Enix/ YouTube-Jesse Cox)

The main objective of players is to cover as much of the board as possible. When a card is put on a tile, the game board will indicate which tiles will be impacted alongside it.

When a first-rank card with no special powers is played on a first-rank tile, the tiles in its grid are normally affected, becoming two-rank tiles if they were previously yours at first rank. If they aren't yours, they're now under your authority and will only be of first rank.

Turning one-rank tiles into second-rank tiles allows you to play second-rank cards on them. In contrast, playing a card on a second-rank tile, if its impacted tile range includes anything under your control, generates a third-rank tile reserved for the most powerful cards.

You want to deny your opponent the opportunity to gain more control. The enemies you encounter will seek to do the same to you. A major component of this approach is using cards that improve or weaken (or even destroy) targets. The match ends when neither player can place more cards, and the one with the highest power score wins.

How to get cards for Queen's Blood in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Winning in Queen's Blood awards new cards (Image via Square Enix/ YouTube-Jesse Cox)

Players can obtain new cards by winning matches or buying booster packs from vendors around the open world of FF7 Rebirth.

Even though vendors sell established cards that can be used to decrease the collection grind, winning cards off of opponents is a surefire way of getting powerful cards, as every new opponent has a new card to obtain.

