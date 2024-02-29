How to use the piano in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The piano in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is an interactive instrument that serves both as a mini-game and a narrative device. Pianos may be seen around the game environment, most notably in Tifa's chamber during the demo's Nibelheim flashback sequence. Players can freestyle, play pre-existing songs, or create their own tunes.

This article examines how gamers can use the piano in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

How you can use the piano in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Playing the piano in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix/ YouTube-al chalant)

As mentioned previously, you can find a piano in Tifa's Room, which can be seen during a flashback to the Nibelheim in the demo. There are six locations where a piano can be found, and they offer unique original sheet music. The seventh sheet music unlocks after completing the six available piano mini-games in A-rank.

After sitting down on the piano, you can choose to perform the sheet music offered, which will start a countdown. Next, you will be given two circles that will play the rhythm mini-game. The left and right joysticks on the controller denote the two circles. You are expected to move the sticks in the direction the yellow waves go in the corresponding left and right circles.

Obtaining a high score in the piano mini-game of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix/ YouTube-al chalant)

Players can make it easier for themselves by starting with a lower speed and then slowly ramping it up as they get used to the tune and a specific sheet of music, as the highest rank can be attained at any speed. The game doesn't reward you for completing the mini-game at high speeds, so it is recommended to take it slow and have fun while attaining the maximum rank possible from the mini-game.

When completing minigames of the piano in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's world, players can expect to obtain Elemental Materia. These can be acquired after the Nibelheim flashback and accessing the piano again. Players can also get a trophy for successfully playing the sheet music in A-rank for all seven sheet music.

All the six locations where the sheet music can be found are:

Costa del Sol - Tifa's theme

Cosmo Canyon - Two legs? Nothin' to it

Crow's Nest - On our way

Gongaga - Cinco de Chocobo

Nibelheim - Aerith's Theme

North Corel - Barret's Theme

After completing these six in A-rank, players will get a bonus sheet of music upon talking to Dorian. Playing the final sheet in A-rank will land players a new trophy.

