Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to complete Escape from Endless Writer’s Block

Escape from Endless Writer’s Block is a side quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that you can acquire from the Gongaga Village Community Noticeboard. Completing it will help you grow your relationship with Barret along and acquire a fair bit of Party EXP.

The quest will require you to take some photos of Red XIII as a sort of inspiration for a writer who seems to be having a block. It’s one of the trickier missions to complete, as you will need to search for the exact locations to take the photos.

Today's Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide will go over some of the things you will need to accomplish in order to complete Escape from Endless Writer’s Block and improve your relationship with Barret.

How to easily complete Escape from Endless Writer’s Block in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To be able to complete Escape from Endless Writer’s Block in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you will first be required to accept the quest from the Gongaga Village Community Noticeboard. Once you have it, make your way to the quest giver in Pear Blossom Bluff, and the NPC will ask you to take photos of Red XIII to deal with the writer’s block.

The photos will be of various themes, which are as follows:

1) Resolve Theme

For the Resolve Themed photo, you will need to make your way to the Rugged Shoals located to the far north of Gongaga. Here, you will need to take a picture of Red XIII posing on a grassy hill. Just make sure that the percentage bar is green or 100%.

2) Suffering Themed

For the Suffering theme, head to the Gongaga Reactor in the far southeast. You need to take a photo of Red XIII sitting on the gate. Keep the Reacktor in the background so that it’s easier to keep the percentage bar at 100%.

3) Odyssey Themed

For the next image, head to the Gongaga Airstrip. For the picture, Red XIII needs to be positioned on the air control tower. Try various angles to get the percentage bar to green and 100%.

Once you have the pictures, make your way back to Maeve to complete the Escape from Endless Writer’s Block in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You will also get the following rewards:

Crescent Moon Charm (Accessory)

Barret Relationship Strengthened

10 Party EXP

Player EXP (scaled to your level)

Escape from Endless Writer’s Block is one of the missions that will give you a better bond with Barret.