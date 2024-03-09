What is the Point of no Return in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

A Point of no Return in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth refers to a juncture within the game after which your progress will be soft-locked; beyond this point, the story heads into major spoiler territory. Consequently, players will not be able to access the other sections of the game until they complete the entirety of the game, which is right up to its ending.

Read on to learn more about the Point of no Return in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and how they're triggered.

Note: Major spoilers for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will follow. Discretion is advised.

When does the Point of no Return in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth begin?

The Point of no Return in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth can refer to two separate junctures within the game’s 80-hour-long single-player campaign:

First Point of no Return in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The first point of no return takes place as soon as you reach the Gold Saucer. This takes place in Chapter 12 of the main campaign, and players will find themselves locked to the region until they progress through the story.

While you can roam the in-game world map freely after you finish Chapter 12, note that your party configuration will be slightly altered (as will the group's temperament), so in a sense, this is also a point of no return.

True Point of no Return in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The true point of no return takes place after Chapter 12 after the events hinted at above. Players will be warned of this in-game, and they will have one final chance to explore the rest of the game world before progressing into Chapters 13 and 14 of the game’s finale.

Make sure to wrap things up on your end before setting sail on the Tiny Bronco to end your journey of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is an action-adventure RPG from developer and publisher Square Enix. The title is a sequel to November 2019’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the second entry in the Final Fantasy 7 (remake) trilogy.

Rebirth kicks off immediately after the events of the Remake, following Cloud and his companions as they explore the Planet, attempting to make sense of the chaos caused by Sephiroth’s wake, along with dealing with the aftermath of the Sector 7 plate incident orchestrated by Shinra.

The game was released worldwide on February 29, 2024, as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. A PC port is expected to be eventually made available in the future.

Check out our other guides on Sportskeeda:

All trophies and achievements || All chapters list || Ending explained || Early-game guide for Materias || How to Pressure enemies