Materia plays a crucial role in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It's useful for spellcasting and enhancing character abilities in battles. Through Materia, you can bestow crucial buffs on your characters, enhancing both offensive and defensive maneuvers. With a diverse array of Materias available, you gain access to potent elemental spells to unleash upon your foes. You can collect them and customize your loadout as per your preferences for battlefield utility.

In Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, there are several types of Materia, and focusing on acquiring powerful ones should be a priority as you embark on your main campaign. Obtaining Materia involves completing side quests, World Intel tasks for points to unlock new Materias, and winning over creatures in the Combat Simulator to obtain formidable Summons Materia.

This article lists some of the best early-game Materias in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Here are the best early-game Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

1) Precision Defense Focus Materia

Precision Defense Focus Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix || YouTube/PhillyBeatzGames)

The Precision Defense Focus Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth stands out as the most invaluable tool, granting your character the ability to expertly parry incoming attacks. Using this Materia merely requires pressing the required action button to execute flawless parries.

By accumulating Ability Points (AP), you can unlock its potential across three levels. As you progress to Levels 2 and 3, the Materia's effects intensify, not only enhancing defense but also staggering opponents and boosting evasion rates.

The location of Precision Defense Focus Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix || YouTube/PhillyBeatzGames)

Acquiring the Precision Defense Focus Materia becomes easier upon reaching Chapter 2. Within the Grasslands Region of this chapter, you will find a Vendor offering the Materia for 300 Gil. Alternatively, a shortcut presents itself through the Livestock's Bane Side Quest. Engage with an NPC named Oliver in the Grasslands Region to initiate the quest, which will eventually lead you to an island.

Upon arriving at the island and completing your tasks, focus on a smaller island nearby. Use Chocobo to reach that small island. There, you will find an ample number of valuable items like the Manifestation of the Planet's Blessing, which are crucial for crafting goods. You will also find Precision Defense Focus Materia.

2) Fire and Ice Materia

Fire and Ice Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix || YouTube/PhillyBeatzGames)

The Fire and Ice Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is another invaluable asset, enabling you to unleash powerful Fire and Ice spells during battles, effectively damaging your adversaries. Among elemental Materias, it stands out as the most advantageous choice.

While you could utilize Fire and Ice Materias separately, using them into a single Materia saves precious slots. Individually, Fire and Ice would occupy one slot each, but with the Fire and Ice Materia, you can conveniently access both spells from the Commands Menu.

Accessible from Chapter 1, the Fire and Ice Materia can be obtained from vendors. Purchasing the Fire Materia costs 500 Gil, as does the Ice Materia. Alternatively, completing the “Combat Training: Tifa” mission rewards you with the Fire and Ice Materia. Enhancing this Materia's potency is achievable by investing AP. Upon reaching Level 3, the Fire and Ice spells become substantially more powerful, dealing significant damage to your foes.

3) Auto-Cast Materia

Auto-Cast Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix || YouTube/PhillyBeatzGames)

Another useful Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the Auto-Cast Materia, offering significant assistance by enabling a party member to automatically cast a spell from the linked Materia Slot of the player character when they're not under direct control during battles.

For optimal results, consider pairing the Auto-Cast Materia with the Healing Materia in the linked slot, allowing your party member to take command of the battlefield.

You can obtain the Auto-Cast Materia during Chapter 1, found on Mt. Nibel's Northern Ridge. Alternatively, completing the Grasslands World Intel Quests and accumulating points in the region provides another route to acquire this Materia. Once you've obtained 10 points, visit Chadley's shop to purchase it.

4) Healing Materia

Healing Materia will restore your HP (Image via Square Enix || YouTube/PhillyBeatzGames)

The Healing Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth holds significant importance and should be acquired early in the game. As battles unfold, you may lose HP, but utilizing the Healing Materia will aid in replenishing it.

This essential Materia can be bought from Vendors for 600 Gil and is accessible from Chapter 1, eliminating the need to wait for a specific chapter unlock. Furthermore, it can be enhanced up to Level 4, with each level upgrade augmenting the effectiveness of HP restoration.

5) Auto-Unique Ability Materia

This Materia is also advantageous for Tifa (Image via Square Enix || YouTube/PhillyBeatzGames)

Equipping the Auto-Unique Ability Materia grants you a strategic advantage in battle, empowering your party members with potent abilities even when they're not under direct control. Particularly advantageous for Tifa, this Materia lets her unleash Unbridled Strength autonomously. Obtain this Materia by acquiring it from Chadley in exchange for 10 Grasslands Data Points.

6) Summoning Materia

Summoning Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Final Fantasy Fandom)

In addition to mastering offensive and defensive Materias, it's crucial to focus on unlocking Summoning Materias. Summons are formidable creatures that can be called upon at any moment during the battle to eliminate enemies.

Early in the game, you can obtain some of the most powerful Summons. Here's how to acquire them during your main campaign:

Ifrit: Red XIII officially joins the party in Chapter 2, bringing Ifrit into his possession.

Red XIII officially joins the party in Chapter 2, bringing Ifrit into his possession. Shiva: Complete Chapter 1 to add Shiva to Aerith's arsenal.

Complete Chapter 1 to add Shiva to Aerith's arsenal. Titan: Progress to Chapter 2, then defeat Titan in the Combat Simulator to unlock its Materia.

Progress to Chapter 2, then defeat Titan in the Combat Simulator to unlock its Materia. Magic Pot Materia: Exclusive to players with the Deluxe version of the game, claim Deluxe Bonuses in Chapter 2 by accessing DLC/Bonuses in the main menu and manually selecting the items.

These summoned entities greatly aid in vanquishing foes with their vast array of abilities. With 13 Summons available, obtaining their Materias is the first step toward harnessing their power.

Check out other articles related to FF7 Rebirth:

How to obtain the Magic Pot Summoning Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth || How to claim the Deluxe Edition and pre-order bonuses || How to get Leviathan and Ramuh || How to easily beat Titan || How to beat Phoenix