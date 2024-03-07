A great way to deal a bit of extra damage is by making sure to Pressure enemies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Pressure is an integral part of the game's combat, allowing you to exploit weaknesses and deal bonus damage while simultaneously rendering the enemy immobile in the process. Each enemy has a specific weakness, and Pressuring them is key to victory.

Read on to learn more about how to Pressure enemies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Tips and tricks to Pressure enemies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Try to Pressure enemies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth for an easier time in battle (Image via YouTube/Dodgy Ninja)

Refer to the following series of tips and tricks to Pressure enemies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Enemies normally take regular chip damage from your attacks. Using attacks and/or elemental abilities that enemies are specifically weak to will apply Pressure on them.

Pressured enemies can be dazed for a while as you dish out bonus damage to them.

Indicated by the “Pressured” status on them, enemies will also rapidly accumulate Stagger when attacked in this state.

Once completely Staggered, they are effectively rendered immobile - making them very vulnerable to all sorts of attacks. Keep in mind that the Staggered state does not last forever, and enemies will recover after a short while - so make sure to dish out as much damage as you can.

It is recommended to save your ATB abilities and Limit Breaks for when the enemy is Staggered.

While you are mostly encouraged to use weakness attacks to Pressure enemies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, it is also possible to Pressure them via other means. Certain bosses get Pressured once you chip away a portion of their health, while destroying specific parts of a boss may also apply Pressure on them.

Using special attacks such as Focused Thrust, Focused Shot, and Focused Strike (for Cloud, Barret and Tifa respectively) can help fill up the Stagger and Pressure gauges quicker.

Make sure to have a party member with the Assess materia equipped before heading on to battle.

Use Assess on the enemy to pinpoint its exact weaknesses, and turn the tables accordingly.

As a refresher, the following elements are used to exploit weaknesses and thus build Pressure:

Fire (Fire)

Ice (Blizzard)

Lightning (Thunder)

Wind (Aero)

Following the above pointers should help you keep the heat on enemies in battle and easily Pressure/Stagger them in the process.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the second entry in the Remake saga for Final Fantasy 7. The game was released worldwide on February 29, 2024 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive across multiple regions worldwide.

