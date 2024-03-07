A great way to deal a bit of extra damage is by making sure to Pressure enemies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Pressure is an integral part of the game's combat, allowing you to exploit weaknesses and deal bonus damage while simultaneously rendering the enemy immobile in the process. Each enemy has a specific weakness, and Pressuring them is key to victory.
Read on to learn more about how to Pressure enemies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
Tips and tricks to Pressure enemies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Refer to the following series of tips and tricks to Pressure enemies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:
- Enemies normally take regular chip damage from your attacks. Using attacks and/or elemental abilities that enemies are specifically weak to will apply Pressure on them.
- Pressured enemies can be dazed for a while as you dish out bonus damage to them.
- Indicated by the “Pressured” status on them, enemies will also rapidly accumulate Stagger when attacked in this state.
- Once completely Staggered, they are effectively rendered immobile - making them very vulnerable to all sorts of attacks. Keep in mind that the Staggered state does not last forever, and enemies will recover after a short while - so make sure to dish out as much damage as you can.
- It is recommended to save your ATB abilities and Limit Breaks for when the enemy is Staggered.
- While you are mostly encouraged to use weakness attacks to Pressure enemies in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, it is also possible to Pressure them via other means. Certain bosses get Pressured once you chip away a portion of their health, while destroying specific parts of a boss may also apply Pressure on them.
- Using special attacks such as Focused Thrust, Focused Shot, and Focused Strike (for Cloud, Barret and Tifa respectively) can help fill up the Stagger and Pressure gauges quicker.
- Make sure to have a party member with the Assess materia equipped before heading on to battle.
- Use Assess on the enemy to pinpoint its exact weaknesses, and turn the tables accordingly.
As a refresher, the following elements are used to exploit weaknesses and thus build Pressure:
- Fire (Fire)
- Ice (Blizzard)
- Lightning (Thunder)
- Wind (Aero)
Following the above pointers should help you keep the heat on enemies in battle and easily Pressure/Stagger them in the process.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the second entry in the Remake saga for Final Fantasy 7. The game was released worldwide on February 29, 2024 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive across multiple regions worldwide.
