How to get overpowered early in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To become overpowered early in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you must engage in various activities. These include completing side quests, gathering materials for crafting powerful gear, earning Grasslands Points to unlock new Materias, and mastering Synergy Skills to dominate battles effortlessly. Given the vastness of the main campaign and the presence of powerful enemies, it's crucial to empower your character early on.

Navigating the early stages of the main campaign to achieve overpowered status isn't overly complex, but it demands your focus on various tasks.

For detailed guidance on becoming overpowered early in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, refer to the instructions given in this article. Following these guidelines will not only ensure a smoother journey but also enhance your satisfaction with the combat gameplay.

Best tips to get overpowered early in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

1) Unlock Synergy Skills and Abilities

Use Synergy Skills and Abilities to get overpowered early in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via YouTube/ KhrazeGaming)

Besides the standard attack moves available, mastering certain skills and abilities is essential for achieving early dominance in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. These additional skills are called Synergy, introducing a unique combat mechanic. Not only do they enable the execution of impressive and devastating combos, but they also grant you the flexibility to choose which party member performs a Synergy Skill or Ability.

You have to understand the difference between Synergy Skills and Synergy Abilities. Synergy Skills are versatile actions that come at no cost and have variety, while Synergy Abilities deliver powerful attacks akin to Limit Breaks.

To unlock these, locate the book icon on the map, representing the Maghnata Books or Folio Vending machine, your gateway to new Synergy Skills and Abilities.

Access to these abilities is granted early in the game. When the opportunity arises, prioritize unlocking the following Synergies:

Abilities:

Firework Blade

Relentless Rush

Wind Current

Arcane Blast

Skills:

Melee Blade

Ranged Blade

Iron Defense

2) Focus on Skill Points

Spend Skill Points to unlock new Synergy Skills and Abilities and get overpowered early in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix)

By Chapter 2, you'll become acquainted with the Folio System and Synergy Skills and Abilities through a dedicated mission. Thereafter, acquiring Skill Points becomes pivotal. Chapter 2 offers opportunities to engage in Side Quests, which, upon completion, yield Skill Points.

Additionally, completing World Intel tasks also rewards Skill Points. Utilize these points to unlock new Synergy and establish dominance on the battlefield.

3) Acquire Materias

Acquire Materias to get overpowered early in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix)

Obtaining Materias early in the game allows you to cast spells and bestow buffs upon your character and party members. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth features various types of Materias, unlocking which will significantly enhance your offensive and defensive capabilities on the battlefield. Essentially, a loadout system allows you to tailor your Materia selection according to your combat preferences.

Upon reaching Chapter 2, you gain access to a diverse range of Materias. Here are some of the essential ones you should unlock to get overpowered early in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Precision Defense Focus Materia

Healing Materia

Fire and Ice Materia

Auto-Cast Materia

Auto-Unique Ability Materia

Lightning Materia

In Chapter 2, located within the Grasslands region, several side activities award Grasslands Points. These points can be utilized to procure new Materias from Chadley's Shop.

4) Spend some time in Combat Simulator

Defeat Titan in the Combat Simulator (Image via X/@FFVIINovels)

Another effective method to become overpowered early in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is by investing time in the Combat Simulator. Engaging in battles against powerful creatures known as Summons within this simulator allows one to harness their special abilities for eliminating adversaries. However, to access these Summons, one must first defeat them within the Combat Simulator.

5) Summons

Shiva in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Final Fantasy Fandom)

Among the Summons available for early unlocking in FF7 Rebirth are Ifrit, Shiva, and Titan. Incorporating these formidable entities into your Summon collection enables you to leverage their strengths in combat.

It's important to note that while there are 13 Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, not all of them can be obtained by defeating them in the Combat Simulator. Progressing through the campaign will unlock additional Summons as you reach specific chapters.