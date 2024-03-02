Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: What is the Combat Simulator, and how does it work?

Compared to Remake, the Combat Simulator system has gotten significant upgrades in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It’s not as limited anymore, and you can use the virtual space at any time to fight some of the toughest enemies in the game. It now lets you unlock individual bouts the more you explore the world and complete World Intel missions given by Chadley.

As these battles take place in a virtual realm, it’s one of the best ways to try out new skills, tactics, and builds. They will also teach you advanced combat mechanics while rewarding your efforts with rare items and powerful skills at the same time.

As you unlock new challenges with exploration, it’s always a good idea to check back on the simulator to see if you have unlocked something new. So, every time you enter a new area, always make it a point to check the system.

Apart from getting rare items and skills, another major importance of the Combat Simulator is obtaining new summon entities.

Getting summon entities from the Combat Simulator in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Expand Tweet

When you unlock and beat mythic summon entities in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's simulator, you will get to add them to your roster and use them in battle. However, each summon comes with four different difficulty settings. You will unlock a lower setting when you find and interact with a respective shrine in its associated region.

For every summon, the region that it relates to will have three shrines. Every time you interact with one, a new fight with the summon will be unlocked in the Combat Simulator.

Here is a list of the summons and where you can find their shrines in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Titan:

Grasslands

Phoenix:

Junon

Alexander:

Corel

Kujata:

Gongaga

Bahamut Arisen:

Cosmo Canyon

Odin:

Nibelheim

Other Combat Simulator Rewards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Apart from getting mythic summons, here are some of the other rewards that you gain from the Combat Simulator:

1) Getting more EXP

The Combat Simulator is one of the best ways to gain more experience points in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. As the open world is not populated enough to consistently get more EXP, the Combat Simulator acts as a great source for it, especially if you are struggling with progression.

Completing these challenges is one of the best ways of helping your party get stronger as you progress through the narrative.

2) Gain enemy skills

The Combat Simulator will unlock special battles against specific and iconic enemies of an area. This happens when you use Assess enough times on enemies. Once you have unlocked these battles, you will be able to get specific enemy skill material after beating them.

This is a great way of learning new combat techniques and having more playstyle versatility against some of the hardest content that the game can throw at you.

Feel free to check out our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review.