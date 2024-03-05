Best early game builds in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

While options may feel limited for early game builds in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, nothing could be further from the truth. Your materia slots are limited, but what you can do with them is another matter entirely. We’re going to offer some ideas for what you can and should do for each of the early game characters in FF7 Rebirth.
Sadly, no Cait Sith here, though, since he’s not an early-game party member. He doesn’t show up until much later, so we won’t be covering him here. The same goes for Yuffie Kisaragi.
Instead, we’ll highlight some equipment, materia, and Synergy Skills that you should consider equipping. However, it’s worth noting that you won’t keep these forever. Many foes in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth have a wide assortment of weaknesses, so adjust these early game builds as you see fit. These will see you through around Chapter 3 or 4. Once you reach Junon, you'll start getting better options.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth early game builds for all characters
1) Cloud
- Weapon: Sleek Saber (Fire and Ice, HP Up, Precision Defense Focus): Abandoned Dock chest
- Weapon Skill: ATB Charge Rate Up
- Armor (Assess, Enemy Skill): Hunter’s Bangle: Purchase from any early-game vending machine
- Accessory: Hi-Power Wristguards: Buy Wristguard, and upgrade with pattern from Excavation Intel 2: Pipeline Depository
- Useful Synergy Abilities: Firework Blade (Aerith), Relentless Rush (Tifa), Bullet Batter (Barret)
Cloud is the character that you will probably use the most, so he’s first on the early game builds list. While you can change party leader in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth at almost any time, he’s the star of the show. I build him with plenty of HP Up later, and give him any materia that I plan on using frequently.
You can swap out the Enemy Skill for another Healing Materia, if you are worried about running out of health. Frankly, Firework Blade is one of my absolute favorite Synergy Skills in the entire game. I used that and Relentless Rush all game.
2) Tifa
- Weapon: Sylph Glove (Auto-Unique Ability, Steal): Chest in Mythril Mines
- Weapon Skill: ATB Charge Rate Up
- Armor: Hunter’s Bangle (Lightning, HP Up): Purchase in Chapter 2
- Accessory: Aureate Pinion: Behind the Barn at Bill’s Ranch/Purchased in stores later
- Useful Synergy Abilities: Avalanche Two-Step (Barret), United Refocus (Aerith), Relentless Rush/Synchro Cyclone (Tifa)
Tifa is such a monster when it comes to building stagger. Swapping to her is never a bad thing. I’m a huge fan of the Auto-Unique Ability Materia, which are found through Chadley in the Kalm Grasslands. While you can use any Materia that you find in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's early game builds, Auto-Unique will let her use Unbridled Strength without you activating it.
Other options include putting HP Up and Fire/Ice/Lightning on the Weapon for Tifa as well in this early game build in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. However, I’m a huge advocate for the early game use of Auto-Cast and Auto-Unique ability.
3) Aerith
- Weapon: Timeless Rod (Healing + Fire and Ice): Right of Chloe’s Shop, Bill’s Ranch
- Weapon Skill: Fire Damage Up
- Armor: Copper Bracer (HP Up, MP Up): Crafted
- Accessory: Magical Earrings: Upgrade Earrings bought at any vending machine, via Item Transmuter
- Useful Synergy Abilities: United Refocus (Cloud), Divine Punishment (Tifa)
Aerith is another character that I highly recommend Auto-Cast + Healing on, if you have the space in your build. She’s not going to blow anyone away with her ranged attacks until she has Radiant Ward anyway. I’m also a fan of doubling up her magic Materia (Fire and Ice/Wind and Lightning), so she has access to everything. She’s a spellcasting machine, after all.
4) Barret
- Weapon: Hi-Caliber Rifle (Prayer, Healing, HP Up or Lightning): Found one of the islands beyond abandoned dock when Cloud spots Sephiroth
- Weapon Skill: Magic Attack Power +20/Unflinching Overcharge
- Armor: Hunter’s Bangle (HP Up, MP Up): Purchased in vending machines
- Accessory: Bulletproof Vest Mk. II: Purchase in vending machine, upgrade with Item Transmuter
- Useful Synergy Abilities: Overfang (Red XIII), United Refocus (Red XIII)
While Barret doesn’t make his way into my main party very often, he’s an incredible character. His early game builds in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth often revolve around spellcasting, since he’s already relatively tanky. Since I often pair him with Red XIII, I keep Barret set up as a support, so Red can deal tons of damage.
5) Red XIII
- Weapon: Mythril Collar (Poison, Chakra, Lightning): Default weapon
- Weapon Skill: Invigorating Vengeance
- Armor: Hunter’s Bangle (Precision Defense Focus, HP Up): Purchase at vendor
- Accessory: Hi-Power Wristguards: Buy Wristguard, and upgrade with pattern from Excavation Intel 2: Pipeline Depository
- Useful Synergy Abilities: United Refocus (Aerith), Divine Punishment (Aerith), Overfang (Barret)
While personally, I don’t use Precision Defense Materia much, it’s amazing on Red XIII. You want to successfully block and build that Vengeance meter, so you can smash things to pieces with high-damage attacks.
You want at least one elemental materia your opponents are weak to, so swap that around as necessary. My favorite way to play Red XIII is as a hyper-aggressive melee machine, but this early game build in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth also allows you to easily build Vengeance, if you choose to.
Check out our other Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guides:
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review || Upgrade weapons || Get the right date || The right difficulty for you || Tips for beginners || Change party leader || How long is the game |