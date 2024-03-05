Best early game builds in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

While options may feel limited for early game builds in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, nothing could be further from the truth. Your materia slots are limited, but what you can do with them is another matter entirely. We’re going to offer some ideas for what you can and should do for each of the early game characters in FF7 Rebirth.

Sadly, no Cait Sith here, though, since he’s not an early-game party member. He doesn’t show up until much later, so we won’t be covering him here. The same goes for Yuffie Kisaragi.

Instead, we’ll highlight some equipment, materia, and Synergy Skills that you should consider equipping. However, it’s worth noting that you won’t keep these forever. Many foes in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth have a wide assortment of weaknesses, so adjust these early game builds as you see fit. These will see you through around Chapter 3 or 4. Once you reach Junon, you'll start getting better options.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth early game builds for all characters

1) Cloud

Cloud is a damage machine, no matter how you build him (Image via Square Enix)

Weapon: Sleek Saber (Fire and Ice, HP Up, Precision Defense Focus): Abandoned Dock chest

Abandoned Dock chest Weapon Skill: ATB Charge Rate Up

ATB Charge Rate Up Armor (Assess, Enemy Skill): Hunter’s Bangle: Purchase from any early-game vending machine

Hunter’s Bangle: Purchase from any early-game vending machine Accessory: Hi-Power Wristguards: Buy Wristguard, and upgrade with pattern from Excavation Intel 2: Pipeline Depository

Hi-Power Wristguards: Buy Wristguard, and upgrade with pattern from Excavation Intel 2: Pipeline Depository Useful Synergy Abilities: Firework Blade (Aerith), Relentless Rush (Tifa), Bullet Batter (Barret)

Cloud is the character that you will probably use the most, so he’s first on the early game builds list. While you can change party leader in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth at almost any time, he’s the star of the show. I build him with plenty of HP Up later, and give him any materia that I plan on using frequently.

You can swap out the Enemy Skill for another Healing Materia, if you are worried about running out of health. Frankly, Firework Blade is one of my absolute favorite Synergy Skills in the entire game. I used that and Relentless Rush all game.

2) Tifa

Tifa's punches and kicks are devastating (Image via Square Enix)

Weapon: Sylph Glove (Auto-Unique Ability, Steal): Chest in Mythril Mines

Chest in Mythril Mines Weapon Skill: ATB Charge Rate Up

ATB Charge Rate Up Armor: Hunter’s Bangle (Lightning, HP Up): Purchase in Chapter 2

Purchase in Chapter 2 Accessory: Aureate Pinion: Behind the Barn at Bill’s Ranch/Purchased in stores later

Aureate Pinion: Behind the Barn at Bill’s Ranch/Purchased in stores later Useful Synergy Abilities: Avalanche Two-Step (Barret), United Refocus (Aerith), Relentless Rush/Synchro Cyclone (Tifa)

Tifa is such a monster when it comes to building stagger. Swapping to her is never a bad thing. I’m a huge fan of the Auto-Unique Ability Materia, which are found through Chadley in the Kalm Grasslands. While you can use any Materia that you find in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's early game builds, Auto-Unique will let her use Unbridled Strength without you activating it.

Other options include putting HP Up and Fire/Ice/Lightning on the Weapon for Tifa as well in this early game build in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. However, I’m a huge advocate for the early game use of Auto-Cast and Auto-Unique ability.

3) Aerith

Aerith is an amazing healer and spellcaster for any team (Image via Square Enix)

Weapon: Timeless Rod (Healing + Fire and Ice): Right of Chloe’s Shop, Bill’s Ranch

Right of Chloe’s Shop, Bill’s Ranch Weapon Skill: Fire Damage Up

Fire Damage Up Armor: Copper Bracer (HP Up, MP Up): Crafted

Crafted Accessory: Magical Earrings: Upgrade Earrings bought at any vending machine, via Item Transmuter

Magical Earrings: Upgrade Earrings bought at any vending machine, via Item Transmuter Useful Synergy Abilities: United Refocus (Cloud), Divine Punishment (Tifa)

Aerith is another character that I highly recommend Auto-Cast + Healing on, if you have the space in your build. She’s not going to blow anyone away with her ranged attacks until she has Radiant Ward anyway. I’m also a fan of doubling up her magic Materia (Fire and Ice/Wind and Lightning), so she has access to everything. She’s a spellcasting machine, after all.

4) Barret

Barret Wallace is known for paralyzin', pulverizin' punks into submission (Image via Square Enix)

Weapon: Hi-Caliber Rifle (Prayer, Healing, HP Up or Lightning): Found one of the islands beyond abandoned dock when Cloud spots Sephiroth

Found one of the islands beyond abandoned dock when Cloud spots Sephiroth Weapon Skill: Magic Attack Power +20/Unflinching Overcharge

Magic Attack Power +20/Unflinching Overcharge Armor: Hunter’s Bangle (HP Up, MP Up): Purchased in vending machines

Purchased in vending machines Accessory: Bulletproof Vest Mk. II: Purchase in vending machine, upgrade with Item Transmuter

Bulletproof Vest Mk. II: Purchase in vending machine, upgrade with Item Transmuter Useful Synergy Abilities: Overfang (Red XIII), United Refocus (Red XIII)

While Barret doesn’t make his way into my main party very often, he’s an incredible character. His early game builds in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth often revolve around spellcasting, since he’s already relatively tanky. Since I often pair him with Red XIII, I keep Barret set up as a support, so Red can deal tons of damage.

5) Red XIII

Red XIII is agile and deadly - not to mention fun to play (Image via Square Enix)

Weapon: Mythril Collar (Poison, Chakra, Lightning): Default weapon

Default weapon Weapon Skill: Invigorating Vengeance

Invigorating Vengeance Armor: Hunter’s Bangle (Precision Defense Focus, HP Up): Purchase at vendor

Purchase at vendor Accessory: Hi-Power Wristguards: Buy Wristguard, and upgrade with pattern from Excavation Intel 2: Pipeline Depository

Hi-Power Wristguards: Buy Wristguard, and upgrade with pattern from Excavation Intel 2: Pipeline Depository Useful Synergy Abilities: United Refocus (Aerith), Divine Punishment (Aerith), Overfang (Barret)

While personally, I don’t use Precision Defense Materia much, it’s amazing on Red XIII. You want to successfully block and build that Vengeance meter, so you can smash things to pieces with high-damage attacks.

You want at least one elemental materia your opponents are weak to, so swap that around as necessary. My favorite way to play Red XIII is as a hyper-aggressive melee machine, but this early game build in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth also allows you to easily build Vengeance, if you choose to.

