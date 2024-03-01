Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Weapon Upgrade System explained

There have been a fair number of improvements to the weapons system in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. To make weapons more powerful in the game, you will now be able to attach upgrades to them. These upgrades increase in number as you get more Weapon Levels. With each Weapon Level, you will gain more Weapon Skills and Stat Boosts.

While it’s not a complicated system to grasp, many in the gaming community have been struggling to understand some of its nuances.

Today’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide goes over everything you need to know about the Weapon Upgrade System in the game.

How do Weapon Skills work in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

As mentioned earlier, Weapon Skills in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are unlocked by leveling your weapon. These skills are manually equipped. You can only equip the skill from your currently equipped weapon. The number of skills you put on is also limited. However, the number of slots will increase the more weapon levels you get.

The skills you unlock will differ from weapon to weapon. This is a great way of customizing your party and approach to combat.

What are Stat Boosts in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Unlike Weapon Skills, Stat Boosts are the passive stat increase that you get when you get a new Weapon Level. This lets you maximize your build and rewards those who love grinding mobs and side content before progressing through the main story.

What else does weapon leveling give?

Apart from Stat Boosts and new Weapon Skills, you will be able to unlock more Weapon Skill slots, along with more additional Materia slots from time to time. Weapon Skill selection, as well as Materia distribution, play a big role in how you will be able to approach combat in the game.

How do Weapon Upgrades work in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

You get Weapon Levels the more you play the game, and your characters start earning more SP.

SP is a single pool of resources in the game that you get to spend on Folio boards. However, the weapon SP, although a part of the pool, automatically elevates with each Weapon Level to reflect the overall amount that your party has gathered.

Finding skill books is another great way of acquiring more SP for a party member. It’s important to keep in mind that Weapon Level SP requirements for each character differ. Some of the party members are likely going to hit more Weapon Levels sooner than others.

The new weapon upgrade system provides a fair bit of build variety that you can play around with.

Feel free to check out Sportskeeda's Final Fantasy Rebirth 7 review.