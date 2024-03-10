Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to complete Sand and Circuses

Sand and Circuses is one of the side missions in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth which will help you improve your relationship with Tifa. The mission, which is available in chapter 12 once you have completed Trouble in Paradise, is one of the tougher quests that you will get in the game, as it will ask you to head to the Beast Battleground and go through a series of fights.

You can start the mission by interacting with the Community Noticeboard in The Dustbowl (Corel Prison) and then directly make your way to the quest giver to start the battles.

This Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide will go over how you will be able to complete Sand and Circuses.

How to easily complete Sand and Circuses in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To complete Sand and Circuses in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you will first be required to accept the quest from the Community Noticeboard in The Dustbowl and then head down the ladder in the area to join Gus’s party. Here, you will have to do five one-on-one bouts with each of your party members:

1) The Ninja vs. Winged Ones

The first bout is with Yuffie, and you will be using her to fight against two Valron. To make the fight easier, use Ice Ninjutsu, and you should not have much trouble taking them out.

2) The Flower Seller vs. Fireballs

Aerith will be facing off against two Bombs. You can easily stagger the enemy by attacking them when they are breathing fire. Aerith takes a lot of damage, so keep healing to make things easier.

3) The Gunner vs. Wind Sages

Barret faces Zemzelett, who are not too difficult to take down. The trick is to pressure them every time they go to use Wingbeat. Ice-elemental attacks can also make things easier.

4) The Pugilist vs. The Undertaker

Tifa faces a Modded Sweeper, which is one of the hardest fights in the quest. You can make things a bit easier by focusing all of Tifa’s DPS on the arms of the Sweeper. This will destroy their arms, preventing the enemy from using certain attacks.

5) The Merc vs. Bloodstained Jester

The final battle is between Cloud and a Joker. The trick to this fight is to evade the enemy every time they go for a Soul Sucker attack. This will pressurize them, making it easier to stagger.

The Joker has a lot of attacks that will instantly evaporate your HP. So, keep a lot of healing items in hand. You can use Elemental-Wind in your weapon to make the fight a bit more manageable.

Once you have beaten all the enemy, you will receive the following rewards:

Reward: Way of the Fist Vol. VI (10 Tifa SP)

Tifa Relationship Strengthened

10 Party EXP

Player EXP (scaled to your level)

Sand and Curses is a required mission that you will need to complete in order to romance Tifa as a part of the Gold Saucer challenge in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.