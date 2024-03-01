Gold Saucer guide for Tifa in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Tifa in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is one of the core members of the group and plays an integral part in the game. Throughout the story, Cloud grows close to each team member, which leads to him sharing an intimate moment based on who has the highest bond with him. Romance was a big part of the original release of Final Fantasy 7, and Rebirth keeps this mechanic while making some additional tweaks to it.

Although you can grow your relationships with most of the cast, you can only romance Aerith and Tifa in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. This guide will go over how you can romance the latter and take her out on the Gold Saucer date.

How to romance Tifa in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and take her on the Gold Saucer date

Tifa will ask you out during one of the chapters in the story. (Image via Square Enix)

You will need to pay attention to specific aspects while playing the game if you want to take Tifa on the Gold Saucer date in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. There are multiple ways to increase Cloud's bond level with her, including side quests and conversations. Here is a list of all the methods you can use to grow close to Tifa in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Dialog choices

Dialogs play an essential part in increasing your bond level. (Image via Square Enix/Accelerated Ideas on YouTube)

Certain dialog choices in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth allow you to increase your affinity with Tifa. Select the following for best results:

Chapter 2: Near the Mako Tank Plaza in the Village Center

"This tank reminds you of anything?"

Select: The place I made that promise to you.

Chapter 4: In Tifa's room at the Inn

“Do you remember a guy named Emilio?”

Select: The only person from the village I remember is you.

Chapter 6: At the minibar near the beach

"Feels like it's been ages since Seventh Heaven."

Select: Lot's happened since then.

Chapter 9: Near Shroom's House

"What sorta thing would you go for?"

Select: Gonna go with pot roast

Chapter 10: In the crowd

"Did I sound as awkward as I felt?"

Select: You did good.

Chapter 11: In Tifa's old house

"It was taking a toll... Then you turned up."

Select: Have I helped you get through it at all?

Side Quests

You will grow close with party members by doing side quests associated with them. (Image via Square Enix)

Certain side quests will also allow you to grow close to Tifa in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and ultimately romance her during the Gold Saucer date. Here are all the side missions in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that you should finish to increase Tifa's bond level:

A Rare Card lost

Calling all frogs

Dreaming of Blue Skies

Gold Cup or Bust

Bodybuilders in a bind

My white-haired Angel

Other ways to increase bond with Tifa in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Cloud kissing Tifa in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. (Image via Square Enix)

There are a few other ways you can increase your bond with Tifa Lockhart during each chapter of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Here are all the options that you can follow during the story to unlock the special Gold Saucer date with Tifa

Use synergy skills and abilities with Tifa.

Get a higher score than the opponents during the Inauguration Parade sequence.

Match Tifa and Aerith's costumes with Cloud's during the beach sequence in Chapter 6.

Select Tifa's team during the Costa Del Sol beach fight.

If you can raise Tifa's affinity to 50% before Chapter 12, she will follow you around during the Gold Saucer sequence, ultimately leading to them heading into the Skywheel. Cloud and Tifa will share an intimate moment, followed by a kiss, bringing their romance into full bloom in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

