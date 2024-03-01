Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: What is Party Level and how to raise it?

Party Level is a level system in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that portrays the total EXP that Cloud and the others have acquired throughout the game. It's a universal stat you'll use directly when accessing the Folio boards.

Additionally, your Party level also determines the skill cores you can unlock. Even if a party member has ample SP to unlock new skills, they will be restricted to the nodes of the current Party level.

Understanding the Party Leveling system in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth isn't complicated, but it has some nuances. Skill Cores in the system are interconnected, requiring you to unlock them linearly. As your Party Level increases, so does the overall power of your team.

Below are some best ways to gain a Party Level in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Best ways to raise Party Level in Final Fantasy 7

You gain Party Level by acquiring small amounts of Party EXP over time. Here are some of the best ways to get more EXP fast:

1) Complete Main Missions

The main story missions are one of the best sources of Party EXP. Certain boss fights will give you a huge chunk of XP, so this way to level your party will happen automatically as you progress through the narrative.

2) Complete Side Quests

Some Side Quests offer an incredible amount of Party EXP. Most late-game quests are incredibly challenging, but completing them is worth it because of the rewards.

You can acquire these side missions from postings on town community boards and green map markers. So make sure you complete as many of them as possible, especially if you are struggling with progression. They will help you get your party stronger fast.

3) Complete World Intel

Completing World Intel is another reliable way of gaining more Party EXP in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Make sure you are completing each of the objectives when finishing the Intel. Completing all the side objectives in the missions will fetch you more EXP and allow you to have a much easier time leveling up your party for the late game.

Grinding some of the side content in the game and effectively leveling your party will help you out quite a bit if you are playing the game on a higher difficulty.