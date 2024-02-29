Chapter 7 of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a second boss: the Gigatrice. The party is once again locked to specific characters, due to it being split up. However, since characters more or less level up the same, even if they aren’t in the main party, you likely won’t feel too under-leveled going into this fight. While this is a fast and furious fight on top of a mountain, it’s nothing your party can’t handle.

We’ll give you everything you need to know to beat the Gigatrice, from its strengths, weaknesses, and its many attacks. With this information in hand, the bird will easily drop, and you’ll be able to proceed through the rest of the mountain.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers for Chapter 7 of Final Fantasy 7.

Tips on how to easily beat Gigatrice in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

1) Phase 1 of the Gigatrice

Assess information for the Gigatrice boss (Image via Square Enix)

After claiming a victory on the Custom Valkyrie, the party splits, and will later face the Gigatrice in Final Fantasy 7’s seventh chapter. The path through Corel is an incredible maze, and may frustrate many players. Then, when they finally get to the top and can activate the switch, a massive bird monster appears. Like the previous fight, you're locked to a specific party: Yuffie, Barret, and Tifa.

While the Gigatrice in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is immune to wind, it’s interestingly weak to fire and poison. If you have a Bio Materia equipped, now is a great time to constantly refresh the status ailment on the boss. I spent most of this fight controlling Yuffie for her swift attacks and ability to fight in the air.

If you want to pressure this enemy, wait for it to conjure cyclones, and cast elemental magic on one. Then you just need to make sure it hits the boss and it will become pressured. If you deal enough damage to it while it’s in the air, it will also descend, making it easier to harm for another shot at pressure. Since it’s immune to wind, don’t be surprised to see casts of Aero. It also has a ferocious melee strike, Double Talon Rake.

Fire and poison are your best friends here (Image via Square Enix)

However, make use of your party’s fire attacks whenever possible, like Barret’s Fiery Impulse. The more fire damage you stack on, the better. This boss also has a diving attack, the Gliding Harrier. A few uses of Fira helped drop it temporarily to Stagger it.

I used Tifa at this point with Fiery Impulse, and anything else I could do to swiftly build more pressure. It won’t stay still long, and will move back to the center of the ring for an AOE Tail Swing. Rough Landing is another attack it uses at this point, which is a stomp, knocking everyone nearby down.

I got my first Stagger around 60% HP, and used Synergy Abilities like Cyclone Kick to deal as much damage as possible, as well as Barret’s Maximum Fury. With luck, you’ll get it to around 60% HP, which will trigger the next phase of the battle.

2) Phase 2 of the Gigatrice battle

When Gigatrice is near a cyclone, set it on fire (Image via Square Enix)

It will start using Conjure Cyclones now, alongside Aero spells. When the Gigatrice in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is near a cyclone, smash the targetable cyclone with a Fire or Fira spell, to immediately pressure the boss and bring it down. This also means it will start using a forward leap, Tail Flip attack, as well as a melee Rake attack.

Another great move at this point is if you have Phoenix materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It’s not a bad idea to use it for more fire damage on the board; anything you can do to add more fire to the field. This fight is a good example of why one of my beginner’s tips is to keep more materia on hand. My party didn’t have enough Bio and Fire materia to go around for this fight.

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth boss Gigatrice also had a Wind Barrier that appeared to make it temporarily invulnerable, which it combined with a huge twister called Dust Devils. I wasn’t able to Stagger it or pressure it again until the next Conjure Cyclones appeared for the Gigatrice fight in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Wrap this fight up; nothing new happens at the end (Image via Square Enix)

Conveniently, I was able to get one more Phoenix attack out in the Gigatrice boss fight in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, before it wore off during the Stagger. This really helped reduce the last of it’s HP. At this point, just repeat the process until it’s defeated. When a Cyclone appears, light it on fire and wrap this boss up. You’ll gain the following rewards for victory:

825 EXP

10 AP

50 Party EXP

1,100 Gil

You can learn more about why we call Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth a masterpiece in our in-depth review here. The game is live worldwide, exclusively on the PlayStation 5.