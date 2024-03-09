Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to complete Promises to Keep

Promises to Keep is one of the sidequests that you need to complete to improve your relationship with Red XIII in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. You will not be able to accept the quest from the Community Noticeboard in Cosmo Canyon as you would for some of the other missions.

The mission instead is unlocked after you have completed the From Whence Life Flows sidequest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which is another mission that helps improve your bond with Red XIII. When you have completed it, Bugenhagen will tell you that the security guard at the entrance requires your help.

To start the mission, fast travel to Cosmo Canyon Village and then head to the Noticeboard to accept the job. The recommended level for this is 42, and if you are playing the title on a higher difficulty, it’s advised that you meet the level requirement.

Today’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide will go over some things you can do to complete Promises to Keep.

How to easily complete Promises to Keep in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Expand Tweet

Here are a few things you need to do to complete Promises to Keep in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Track down the Gi spirits who have escaped. You will be able to check the location of the spirits on the map. It’s not too difficult to find them; however, it can be tricky to defeat them. Once you approach the spirit, it will take possession of the enemies nearby and attack you with them.

Once you have defeated the enemies, the spirits will escape and move to another location. Find them again and defeat the enemies, making the spirits run away again. The third fight will be the final fight with them.

When you find them a third and final time, the spirits will not possess any enemy this time. Instead, they will turn into Irasceros. Make sure that you have enough electric spells and abilities in your repertoire to have an easier time in the fight.

Once you have defeated the Irasceros, Red XIII will talk to the spirits and assure them that he will help them retrieve the Black Materia. Once the exchange happens, you will have successfully completed the Promises to Keep mission in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Expand Tweet

Upon completion, you will get the following rewards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Mythical Amulet

10 Party EXP

1,600 EXP

Improved Relationship With Red XIII

This is one of the missions you can complete to improve your bond with Red XIII.