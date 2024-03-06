Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to complete From Whence Life Flows

From Whence Life Flows is another side quest that you can unlock in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth once you reach the Cosmo Canyon. It comes with a recommendation level of 38 and is one of the more difficult challenges that you must complete to establish a better bond with Red XIII.

The side quest requires you to speak with Bugenhagen, who will then ask you to do some fieldwork on the surrounding Lifesprings in the area. What makes this quest difficult is how tricky it is to read the map. It has confused many players, leading them to the wrong location, where there are no dead Lifesprings to be found.

Today’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide goes over some of the things you can do to complete From Whnce Life Flows.

How to easily complete From Whence Life Flows in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To start From Whence Life Flows in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you will first need to have unlocked Cosmo Canyon and reached level 38. When the quest is available, interact with the Community Notice board of the area and then head to the Cosmo Observatory to speak with Bugenhagen.

The NPC will now ask you to do some fieldwork on the nearby Lifesprings. Here is how you can find them:

Spring 1

The first Spring can be found in the little alcove, which is just below the village to the south. You can check it on the map provided to you by the NPC.

The dead Lifespring is directly east of the Activation Intel 3: Dried Oasis Tower.

Spring 2 and 3

You will find two other dead Lifesprings located on the northern side of the gigantic rock. This will be just to the west of Cosmo Canyon. It’s not all that hard to find, and you will be able to locate it with a bit of exploration.

Spring 4

The next dead Lifespring is a bit tricky to find because the newly acquired map that Cloud gets is inverted. North is not pointing north. So, just go in the opposite direction of where the map is pointing, and you will find it.

Spring 5

The final dead Lifespring is also problematic to find. As the map continues to be inverted, you will once again need to head in the opposite direction of where it’s pointing.

Once you have measured the Mako from every Lifespring, you will have completed From Whence Life Flows in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

