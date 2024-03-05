Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to complete Bonds of Trust

Bonds of Trust is one of the many side missions in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that will let you get more affection points with Yuffie. You can acquire the quest from the Community Notice board in Cosmo Canyon.

Bonds of Trust does not come with a recommended level, so you can try to complete it as soon as it becomes available. The quest involves talking to Kamaeria, who will ask you to test out her new Chocobo training course. You must catch Aponi, make your way to the various race courses, and start a racing minigame where you at least get the minimum target score.

Today’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide goes over how to complete Bonds of Trust.

How to easily complete Bonds of Trust in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To start the Bonds of Trust in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you must first make your way to Kamaeria's Ranch and talk to the NPC. After you accept the mission, follow these steps:

Head north of Kameria’s Ranch and look for Aponi. In the area, you will find a cart with pulleys and levers. You must wait for the right moment when the Chocobo is not looking. Once the opportunity presents itself, push the cart and capture Aponi.

Once you have Aponi, make your way to the first Training Course, where you must interact with the pole that has a Chocobo on it to start the first training course. The minigame can take some getting used to, so after a few failed attempts, you will pass when you get the initial target score.

After the first course, make your way to the second one, which is located near the Celestory Cavern. Here, you must race and just reach the first target score to complete it.

The third and final race course is located back at Kamaeria's Ranch. Make your way there, and just like with the previous courses, try to achieve the first target score.

Once you have finished the final race, you will have successfully completed Bonds of Trust. As one of the quest rewards, you will receive Yuffie affection points.

Feel free to check out our review of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.