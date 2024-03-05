Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to complete Teach Me O Great Warrior

“Teach Me O Great Warrior” is one of the many sidequests in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that help Cloud improve his relationship with Yuffie. The quest becomes available when you complete the main missions in the Gongaga Reactor. So interact with the Community Board in Gongaga which is situated beside the pub, and then go find your client Sotetsu, who will be marked on the map.

Sotetsu will ask Yuffie to train him, and the training will involve four phases throughout which you will have to keep the NPC from falling in battle while staggering enemies.

The quest is one of the harder ones in the game, so it’s not too surprising that many players have been struggling with it.

Today’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide will go over how you can complete “Teach Me O Great Warrior.”

How to easily complete “Teach Me O Great Warrior” in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Expand Tweet

There are three phases or lessons to the side quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Lesson 1:

Requirements:

Stagger an enemy

Let Sotetsu attack three times

Keep Sotetsu from falling in battle

How to complete:

The best way to complete the first lesson is to let Sotetsu get some hits in first before you start to attack the enemy. You can stagger the enemy by pressuring them with Fire spells, and Sotetsu should not have too much trouble surviving.

Lesson 2:

Requirements:

Pressure two enemies

Stagger an enemy

Keep Sotetsu from falling in battle

How to complete:

Lesson 2 will be a tad bit challenging. However, you can easily pressure enemies with Ice during this phase. Use Elemental Attacks to stagger them or you might accidentally kill them before they are staggered. Keeping Sotetsu alive can be a bit difficult now, so keep some health items handy.

Lesson 3:

Requirements:

Stagger two enemies

Two-minute time limit

Keep Sotetsu from falling in battle

How to complete:

You will be against Grandhorns in lesson 3. You can stagger and pressure them by using Fire magic and Focus Thrust. Make sure to keep healing Sotetsu throughout the fight because the enemies do a lot of damage and can easily take out the NPC.

Lesson 4:

Requirements:

Keep Sotetsu from falling in battle

How to complete:

Lesson 4 will be the hardest, and you will have to go toe-to-toe with Mastodons. The only requirement for the encounter is to keep Sotetsu alive, which is easier said than done, as you will have to keep yourself alive through the fight as well.

Use Fire-elemental damage to make the fight easier. Abilities like Fira or Firaga will be able to pressure the Mastodons and then stagger them. Watch out for their trample attacks, as it one of the biggest threats to Sotetsu.

Once you have beaten the Mastodons, you will have completed the “Teach Me O Great Warrior” sidequest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Expand Tweet

'Teach Me, Great Warrior' side quest rewards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You will get the following rewards once you have completed the “Teach Me O Great Warrior” sidequest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Secrets of the Ninja, Vol. IV Manuscript for Yuffie

Yuffie Affection Points

EXP and Party EXP

Gil

Although it is a difficult side quest to complete, the rewards are worth the effort.