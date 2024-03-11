Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to complete Hustle and Grind

Hustle and Grind is one of the sidequests you acquire in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth from the Kalm Community Noticeboard. It’s one of the many missions that will help Cloud have a deeper bond with Barret while acquiring more party and player XP.

The missions will ask you to hunt down a fiend as a part of Beck’s Business Request. It’s one of the more challenging quests to complete especially depending on the difficulty you are playing the game at.

The quest is unlocked after you have arrived at Costa del Sol in Chapter 12 and have completed the Grasslands Protorelic Intel.

Today’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide will go over how you will be able to complete Hustle and Grid to strengthen your relationship with Barret.

How to easily complete Hustle and Grind in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To complete Hustle and Grind in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the first thing you will be required to do is acquire the quest from the Kalm Community Noticeboard in the grasslands. However, do keep in mind that the quest will only appear after you have completed the Grasslands Protorelic Intel.

Once you have acquired the mission, you will then need to:

Go directly to the quest giver at the Village Entrance. You will be able to spot the NPC from the highlighted icon on the map. After a brief interaction, the NPP will ask you to kill the Grassland Wolves prowling around on the Highway.

After you talk to the NPC, head to the location marker on the map which will directly take you to the Highway. Once there, you will encounter the Grassland Wolves, and you will need to defeat them.

An easy way to pressure the Wolves is to dodge them as soon as they want to pin you down. Alternatively, you can exploit their Elemental Weaknesses during their Spin Swin Attacks.

Once you successfully pressure and stagger, you will have a much easier time taking them down.

When all the Grassland Wolves in the area are defeated, make your way back to the quest giver, and you will have successfully completed the mission.

Once you have completed Hustle and Grind in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you will get the following rewards:

Sharpshooter’s Companion Vol. VI (10 Barret SP)

Barret Relationship Strengthened

10 Party EXP

Player EXP (scaled to your level)

Hustle and Grind is one of the many missions that will help strengthen your bond with Barret.