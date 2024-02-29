Nibelheim in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a small mountain town, similar to the previous game belonging to the Final Fantasy 7 franchise. While the Nibelheim incident at the reactor is an essential moment in Cloud's and Sephiroth's history, the town itself has a significant role in the story, being Cloud Strife and Tifa Lockhart's hometown.

The game starts with a playable flashback of the Nibelheim incident and many players have been wondering how to skip it. So, this article will briefly go over how to skip Nibelheim in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

How can a player skip Nibelheim in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Claiming save data bonus for FF7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix/ YouTube Release-Fire)

To bypass the Nibelheim portion in the open world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, players must play the Nibelheim portion in the demo. Players also need to make sure to claim save data bonuses from the Main Menu before starting a new game. FF7 Rebirth begins after a little prologue, following which Cloud begins narrating the Nibelheim Incident.

If players have come across this in the demo, they can skip the cutscenes by holding down the Triangle Button or hitting the menu button and pressing Skip since the game doesn't have a port for PC. However, players won't be able to skip the entire flashback as it takes some time for the save data bonus to kick in.

Moreover, to skip the Nibelheim in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you must move very slowly through the plot once you are in Nibelheim. This involves climbing the water tower to remember, visiting Tifa's residence, checking in with your mother, and returning to the hotel to relax.

Option to Skip to Village in Nibelheim in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix/ YouTube Release-Fire)

After meeting with Tifa, a popup will appear asking if you want to skip to the village. If you choose to skip, the slow crawl through the fire at the end of the sequence will still occur, but you will skip the Reactor investigation, which will save you almost an hour of gameplay.

Since you do not save anything gained in the flashback, players can skip Nibelheim in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth without worrying that it would affect the gameplay or plot.

