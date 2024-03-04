Location of all Queen's Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Queen's Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth allow you to participate in one of the many fun side activities in the title. You will discover that Square Enix's latest RPG features a card battler system similar to Gwent from The Witcher 3, during your travels throughout the planet,. There are over 100 Queen's Blood Cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth you can collect during your journey.
If the game's card fight system has caught your attention and you want to be the finest deck player, this article will give you the location of all the Queen's Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
All Queen's Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and their locations
There are 145 collectible Queen's Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth throughout all the locations you visit. Each major settlement has at least one individual who will allow you to challenge them for a card duel, which might yield rewards.
Here is a list of all the Queen's Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Keep in mind that this will not include cards that you get by default.
Cards found in the Grasslands Region
- Cactuar: Defeat Nene
- Crystalline Crab: Defeat Ned
- Screamer: Defeat Zahira
- Chocobo and Moogle: Complete A Rare Card Lost side quest.
Cards found in Thorin's Card Shop
- Titan: Can be purchased for 500 Gil.
- Fat Chocobo: Can be purchased for 500 Gil.
- Kujata: Can be purchased for 500 Gil in Gongaga
- Odin: Can be purchased for 500 Gil in Nibel
- Phoenix: Can be purchased for 500 Gil in Junon
- Alexander: Can be purchased for 500 Gil in Corel
- Bahamut Arisen: Can be purchased for 500 Gil in Cosmo Canyon
Cards found in the Junon Region
- Ogre: Defeat the Moore twins
- Zemzelett: Defeat Zogan
- Mindflayer: Defeat Michaela
- Flametrooper: Defeat Neil
- Terror of the Deep: Win the tournament on the Shinra-8 ship
- Ifrit: Win the tournament on the Shinra-8 ship
- Shiva: Defeat Isabelle
- Midgardsormr: Defeat Cameron (Only accessible after reaching Blood Squire rank)
Cards found in the Corel Region
- Fleetwing: From Card Carnival Three-Card Stud challenge in Costa del Sol
- Spearhawk: From Card Carnival Spears and Needles challenge in Costa del Sol
- Sea Devil: From Card Carnival Sea Devil by Night challenge in Costa del Sol
- Tonberry King: From ard Carnival Kingly Clash challenge in Costa del Sol
- Bagnadrana: Defeat Navalan (Only accessible after reaching Blood Knight rank)
- Cockatrice: Defeat Rolf
- Bomb: Defeat Biff
- Rictus: Defeat Dokaccha
- Diabolic Variant: Defeat Riana
- 2-C SOLDIER Operator: Defeat Maahir
- Posh Chocobo: From Card Carnival Go for Choco-Broke challenge in Costa del Sol
- Moogle Trio: From Card Carnival Mischief-Making Moogles challenge in Costa del Sol
Cards found in the Gold Saucer and Dustbowl Region
Most of these Queen's Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth cannot be purchased by Gil. You will need the amusement park currency of Gold Saucer points to obtain them.
- Thug: Defeat the thug
- Death Claw: Defeat Mary
- Joker: Defeat Pietro
- Grangalan: Defeat Wize 3.0 Ver. 2.0 (Only accessible after reaching Blood Captain rank)
- Ramuh: Defeat Lidrehl (Only accessible after reaching Blood Marquis rank)
- Materia Guardian: Complete Ifrit's 32-bit Flame Challenge (Wonderment Square)
- Mythril Golem: Complete the Luxury Real Estate Challenge in (Wonderment Square)
- Gastropod: Complete the Succulent Succore Challenge in (Wonderment Square)
- Custom Valkyrie: Complete the Behind Enemy Lines Challenge in (Wonderment Square)
- Gigatrice: Complete the Chadley the Callous Challenge in (Wonderment Square)
- Sephiroth: Complete the Boot CampChallenge in (Wonderment Square)
- Chocobo Jockey: Chocobo Square GP Trader
- Speed Ranger: Speed Square GP Trader
- Haunted Hotel: Haunted Hotel GP Trader
- Skywheel: Skywheel Square GP Trader
- Loveless: Event Square GP Trader
- Saucer Squad: Wonderment Square GP Trader
- Dio: Battle Square GP Trader
Cards found in the Cosmo Canyon Region
- Insectoid Chimera: Defeat Robin
- Reapertail: Defeat Bernard
- Two-Face: Defeat Ka'dina
Cards found in the Gongaga Region
- Maloceros: Defeat Regina
- Great Malboro: Defeat Zhijun
- Griffon: Defeat Oscar
- Shadowblood Queen: Defeat the Shadowblood Queen (Only accessible after reaching Blood Executioner rank)
Cards found in the Nibel Region
- Valron: Defeat Turner
- Twin Brain: Defeat Dale
- Emerald Witch: Defeat Vincent (Only accessible after reaching Blood Sovereign rank)
Booster Packs for Queen's Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
These unique sets will be unlocked as you progress through the story and can be purchased from any card vendor. Simply walk to them and check if they have these decks available or not.
Suppressive Strikers
- Riot Trooper
- Toxirat
- Devil Rider
- Flan
Ruffians
- Grenadier
- Mandragora
- Quetzalcoatl
- Zu
Weird & Wicked
- Crawler
- Archdragon
- Capparwire
Shut Up 'n' Drive
- Deathwheel
- Ignilisk
- Scrutineye
- Hell Rider II
High Seas Horror
- Shoalopod
- Crown Lance
Prehistoric Beasts
- Disgorgon
- Dragon
- Bahba Velamyu
Stranger than Fiction
- Jabberwock
- Desert Sahagin
- Cavestalker
- Gi Specter
Carnival of Carnage
- Black Bat
- Adjudicator
- Yin & Yang
Chimerical Creatures
- Amalgam
- Skeeskee
- Basilisk
- Stone Golem
Jungle Arcanum
- Amphidex
- Frightflower
- Gagighandi
- Gigantoad
Heavy Hitters
- Landworm
- Sandspitter
- Chimera
- Grandhorn
Uncanny Terrors
- Sandhog Pie
- Bloatfloaty
- Heatseeke
These are all the Queen's Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that you can collect during your adventure across the planet.
For more Final Fantasy Rebirth content and guides, you can check out the following articles:
How to use Piano in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth II Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth open-world? II What is party level in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth II Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth weapon upgrade system explained II How to easily farm XP in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth