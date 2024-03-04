Location of all Queen's Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Queen's Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth allow you to participate in one of the many fun side activities in the title. You will discover that Square Enix's latest RPG features a card battler system similar to Gwent from The Witcher 3, during your travels throughout the planet,. There are over 100 Queen's Blood Cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth you can collect during your journey.

If the game's card fight system has caught your attention and you want to be the finest deck player, this article will give you the location of all the Queen's Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

All Queen's Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and their locations

The deck battle in Queen' Blood(Image via Square Enix/ Ventus SGN)

There are 145 collectible Queen's Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth throughout all the locations you visit. Each major settlement has at least one individual who will allow you to challenge them for a card duel, which might yield rewards.

Here is a list of all the Queen's Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Keep in mind that this will not include cards that you get by default.

Cards found in the Grasslands Region

Cactuar: Defeat Nene

Defeat Nene Crystalline Crab: Defeat Ned

Defeat Ned Screamer: Defeat Zahira

Defeat Zahira Chocobo and Moogle: Complete A Rare Card Lost side quest.

Cards found in Thorin's Card Shop

Titan: Can be purchased for 500 Gil.

Can be purchased for 500 Gil. Fat Chocobo: Can be purchased for 500 Gil.

Can be purchased for 500 Gil. Kujata: Can be purchased for 500 Gil in Gongaga

Can be purchased for 500 Gil in Gongaga Odin: Can be purchased for 500 Gil in Nibel

Can be purchased for 500 Gil in Nibel Phoenix: Can be purchased for 500 Gil in Junon

Can be purchased for 500 Gil in Junon Alexander: Can be purchased for 500 Gil in Corel

Can be purchased for 500 Gil in Corel Bahamut Arisen: Can be purchased for 500 Gil in Cosmo Canyon

Cards found in the Junon Region

Ogre: Defeat the Moore twins

Defeat the Moore twins Zemzelett: Defeat Zogan

Defeat Zogan Mindflayer: Defeat Michaela

Defeat Michaela Flametrooper: Defeat Neil

Defeat Neil Terror of the Deep: Win the tournament on the Shinra-8 ship

Win the tournament on the Shinra-8 ship Ifrit: Win the tournament on the Shinra-8 ship

Win the tournament on the Shinra-8 ship Shiva: Defeat Isabelle

Defeat Isabelle Midgardsormr: Defeat Cameron (Only accessible after reaching Blood Squire rank)

Cards found in the Corel Region

Fleetwing: From Card Carnival Three-Card Stud challenge in Costa del Sol

From Card Carnival Three-Card Stud challenge in Costa del Sol Spearhawk: From Card Carnival Spears and Needles challenge in Costa del Sol

From Card Carnival Spears and Needles challenge in Costa del Sol Sea Devil : From Card Carnival Sea Devil by Night challenge in Costa del Sol

: From Card Carnival Sea Devil by Night challenge in Costa del Sol Tonberry King: From ard Carnival Kingly Clash challenge in Costa del Sol

From ard Carnival Kingly Clash challenge in Costa del Sol Bagnadrana: Defeat Navalan (Only accessible after reaching Blood Knight rank)

Defeat Navalan (Only accessible after reaching Blood Knight rank) Cockatrice: Defeat Rolf

Defeat Rolf Bomb: Defeat Biff

Defeat Biff Rictus: Defeat Dokaccha

Defeat Dokaccha Diabolic Variant: Defeat Riana

Defeat Riana 2-C SOLDIER Operator : Defeat Maahir

: Defeat Maahir Posh Chocobo: From Card Carnival Go for Choco-Broke challenge in Costa del Sol

From Card Carnival Go for Choco-Broke challenge in Costa del Sol Moogle Trio: From Card Carnival Mischief-Making Moogles challenge in Costa del Sol

Cards found in the Gold Saucer and Dustbowl Region

Most of these Queen's Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth cannot be purchased by Gil. You will need the amusement park currency of Gold Saucer points to obtain them.

Thug: Defeat the thug

Defeat the thug Death Claw: Defeat Mary

Defeat Mary Joker: Defeat Pietro

Defeat Pietro Grangalan : Defeat Wize 3.0 Ver. 2.0 (Only accessible after reaching Blood Captain rank)

: Defeat Wize 3.0 Ver. 2.0 (Only accessible after reaching Blood Captain rank) Ramuh: Defeat Lidrehl (Only accessible after reaching Blood Marquis rank)

Defeat Lidrehl (Only accessible after reaching Blood Marquis rank) Materia Guardian: Complete Ifrit's 32-bit Flame Challenge (Wonderment Square)

Complete Ifrit's 32-bit Flame Challenge (Wonderment Square) Mythril Golem: Complete the Luxury Real Estate Challenge in (Wonderment Square)

Complete the Luxury Real Estate Challenge in (Wonderment Square) Gastropod: Complete the Succulent Succore Challenge in (Wonderment Square)

Complete the Succulent Succore Challenge in (Wonderment Square) Custom Valkyrie : Complete the Behind Enemy Lines Challenge in (Wonderment Square)

: Complete the Behind Enemy Lines Challenge in (Wonderment Square) Gigatrice: Complete the Chadley the Callous Challenge in (Wonderment Square)

Complete the Chadley the Callous Challenge in (Wonderment Square) Sephiroth: Complete the Boot CampChallenge in (Wonderment Square)

Complete the Boot CampChallenge in (Wonderment Square) Chocobo Jockey: Chocobo Square GP Trader

Chocobo Square GP Trader Speed Ranger: Speed Square GP Trader

Speed Square GP Trader Haunted Hotel: Haunted Hotel GP Trader

Haunted Hotel GP Trader Skywheel: Skywheel Square GP Trader

Skywheel Square GP Trader Loveless: Event Square GP Trader

Event Square GP Trader Saucer Squad: Wonderment Square GP Trader

Wonderment Square GP Trader Dio: Battle Square GP Trader

Cards found in the Cosmo Canyon Region

Insectoid Chimera: Defeat Robin

Defeat Robin Reapertail: Defeat Bernard

Defeat Bernard Two-Face: Defeat Ka'dina

Cards found in the Gongaga Region

Maloceros: Defeat Regina

Defeat Regina Great Malboro: Defeat Zhijun

Defeat Zhijun Griffon: Defeat Oscar

Defeat Oscar Shadowblood Queen: Defeat the Shadowblood Queen (Only accessible after reaching Blood Executioner rank)

Cards found in the Nibel Region

Valron: Defeat Turner

Defeat Turner Twin Brain: Defeat Dale

Defeat Dale Emerald Witch: Defeat Vincent (Only accessible after reaching Blood Sovereign rank)

Booster Packs for Queen's Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

These unique sets will be unlocked as you progress through the story and can be purchased from any card vendor. Simply walk to them and check if they have these decks available or not.

Suppressive Strikers

Riot Trooper

Toxirat

Devil Rider

Flan

Ruffians

Grenadier

Mandragora

Quetzalcoatl

Zu

Weird & Wicked

Crawler

Archdragon

Capparwire

Shut Up 'n' Drive

Deathwheel

Ignilisk

Scrutineye

Hell Rider II

High Seas Horror

Shoalopod

Crown Lance

Prehistoric Beasts

Disgorgon

Dragon

Bahba Velamyu

Stranger than Fiction

Jabberwock

Desert Sahagin

Cavestalker

Gi Specter

Carnival of Carnage

Black Bat

Adjudicator

Yin & Yang

Chimerical Creatures

Amalgam

Skeeskee

Basilisk

Stone Golem

Jungle Arcanum

Amphidex

Frightflower

Gagighandi

Gigantoad

Heavy Hitters

Landworm

Sandspitter

Chimera

Grandhorn

Uncanny Terrors

Sandhog Pie

Bloatfloaty

Heatseeke

These are all the Queen's Blood cards in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that you can collect during your adventure across the planet.

For more Final Fantasy Rebirth content and guides, you can check out the following articles:

How to use Piano in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth II Is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth open-world? II What is party level in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth II Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth weapon upgrade system explained II How to easily farm XP in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth