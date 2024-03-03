Just like in any other RPG, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth players are wondering how they can easily Farm XP in the game. Being an RPG title from Square Enix, the classic XP-level grind can be done in a few ways. Other than the basic game progression and fighting enemies, there are a few methods that can help players quickly and easily farm XP in FF7 Rebirth.

This article aims to present a few ways in which players can easily farm XP in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

How to easily farm XP in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

While min-maxing and grinding might be appealing in RPGs like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, players need to keep in mind that the creators of the title have meticulously adjusted the experience curve to provide a balanced and pleasurable feel to FF7 Rebirth. However, if you want to level up XP by farming some things, here are some of those options.

Combat Simulator

Combat Simulator offers tons of XP to players in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix/YouTube- Geek Culture Plays)

Combat Simulator battles are known to reward more experience points than battling regular foes in the open world. There are a lot of combat simulator fights to undertake across Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's wide open world, as well as many Summons that players can unlock from them.

When defeating Summon monsters for maximum rewards, XP drops are high enough for players to continue fighting in Combat Simulators to effortlessly harvest XP in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Side Quests

Job board in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-PhillyBeatzGames)

Side quests in FF7 Rebirth are more than the typical filler that RPGs tend to provide. They are much more engaging, revolve around one of the party members of the player, and are known to hand out tons of XP.

They also reward players with other useful items like different Materia and unique equipment. These perks make completing Side quests one of the best ways to easily farm XP in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Classified Intel creatures

Classified Intel drops tons of XP in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (Image via Square Enix/YouTube-Gamer Guru)

There are Fiend Intels in every region of FF7, in which players are awarded a Classified Intel hunt. Both the Fiend Intel and Classified Intel fights award lots of XP that players can farm.

Furthermore, some quests let players fight boss-like creatures which are a rare variant of an already-known foe. These creatures offer tons of XP upon defeat and players can battle them in each of the regions to easily farm XP in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Check out our other articles on FF7 Rebirth:

What are whispers in FF7 Rebirth || How to get Leviathan and Ramuh in FF7 Rebirth