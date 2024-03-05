How to farm AP quickly in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are a few ways to farm AP quickly in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but one method trumps them all. Sure, you gain AP for your various Materia simply by playing the game, but there’s a grind you can do that becomes available incredibly early that is worth taking the time for. You can even pick up an early AP Up materia, alongside three more much later in the game.

It’s a relatively simple method, though it is mind-numbingly boring. Keep this in mind, though, when you’re ready to farm AP quickly in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It’s much better if you can spend that time watching something else while you slice and dice your way through fiends in this game. Here’s what you need to know.

The best way to farm AP in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Step 1: Simply kill five different enemies in Junon (Image via Square Enix)

The best part about the easiest way to farm AP quickly in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is you can start doing it almost as soon as you hit the overworld. Chapter 2 onward, this is arguably the easiest way to farm AP. Since you should explore the world thoroughly and assess every enemy, it won’t take long to unlock the required fight.

The best place to farm AP quickly in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is in Chadley’s combat simulator. Specifically, you want Grasslands Region Intel: Level 1. The requirement is to have fought 5 enemy types in the grasslands. It’s a five-round-long, three-person fight, and it’s overwhelmingly simple. You can even slap it on Easy difficulty and grind through it in a few seconds.

Each time you complete this set of battles, you gain about 28 AP, and double that for any Materia that you have AP Plus attached to. The more Materia you have, and the more time you take to do this grind, the easier time you’ll have in this game. An hour here or there makes for a way to farm AP incredibly quickly in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Just slap on the Materia you want to level and kill these groups over and over (Image via Square Enix)

Of course, the more slots you have for Materia, the better. In the early game, those won’t come easy, but don’t worry, you don’t have to plot out specific materia combos for this fight. Slot in whatever you’re trying to level up, and just smash through each battle. It shouldn’t take more than a minute for each attempt.

Although this method is tedious, it’s the fastest way to kill your way through enemies and farm up AP quickly in FF7 Rebirth. You’ll gain a bit of EXP for it, too, but the real reward is all the AP for those materia you’ve got sitting around.

