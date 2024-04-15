5 best 2D platformer games on mobile in 2024

2D platformer games have been a staple genre ever since the advent of video gaming. From the first 2D arcade games that cropped up to the eventual rise of several memorable titles on consoles and PCs, there has been at least one 2D platformer game across all platforms that has fascinated and entertained us. With the rise of mobile gaming, many 2D platformer games have been launched into Google’s Play Store and iOS App Store.

At present, your smartphone is probably the best place to play some great 2D platformer games. With numerous options, we’ve handpicked a list of some of the best 2D platformer games that you can try out on your mobile devices in 2024.

5 awesome 2D platformer games worth trying out on your mobile phone in 2024

1) Grimvalor

Grimvalor offers a Soulslike hack-and-slash adventure (Image via Direlight games)

Grimvalor is a rogue-like hack-and-slash adventure game for mobile phones that will remind you of the legendary Demon’s Souls. It’s one of the best 2D platformer games on Android right now featuring adaptable slick controls with beautifully designed world levels and a multitude of monstrosities and bosses.

Grimvalor has some RPG elements that allow you to upgrade your character’s traits and weapons. The bosses and monsters you’ll come across also become progressively stronger as you move deeper into the storyline. This makes defeating a tough boss all the more satisfying in the game.

Grimvalor is divided into various Acts. Each Act has several levels within it. The first two can be played for free. However, to get the entire game, you’d have to purchase it with a nominal fee, which is worth it.

2) Dead Cells

The ported version of Dead Cells has been available on Android devices for a few years now (Image via Playdigious)

Dead Cells has stood as the pinnacle of 2D platformer gaming over the last decade. This rogue-like Metroidvania title manages to tick all the boxes. The title has stunning visuals, easy-to-adapt controls, and a vast array of content.

Dead Cells can be brutal at times. The game is made for you to die repeatedly. But each defeat will make you counter your enemies better the next time you face them. The title eventually becomes rewarding and fun. Play Dead Cells if you’re looking for a challenging hack-and-slash adventure.

3) Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is a legendary 2D platformer ported on Android devices (Image via Konami)

Mobile gaming is responsible for reviving several old 2D platformer classics. Among them, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night stands out as one of the best 2D platformer games on Android devices at present.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night was an important game during its heyday as the title’s influence is still felt in the Metroidvania genre even today. Responsible for giving birth to subsequent Castlevania games and inspiring many others that followed it, Castlevania: Symphony of Night’s mobile version has beautifully adapted controls on phones, featuring some additional content as well.

For only $3, you can get yourself a fantastic adventure title to try in 2024, as you look to remain engaged for hours.

4) Limbo

Limbo is an offbeat 2D platformer (Image via You Tube/ DarkPlayerBrett)

An eerie and horrifying adventure, Limbo deserves to be on the list of the best 2D platformer games on mobile for its utter uniqueness alone. The title has a dark-themed and minimalist art style that enhances the creepy atmosphere as soon as you come across the game's grotesque monsters.

Overall, Limbo delivers a disturbing yet quirky adventure on mobile devices unlike any other mobile platformer and manages to leave a lasting impression with its offbeat game designs and vibes. The title also has a free demo to help you decide whether to buy it or not.

5) Nameless Cat

Nameless Cat is a free-to-play platformer about reuniting a kitty with its owner (Image via Yi Kwan Sze)

Nameless Cat is an emotionally compelling story about an adorable lost kitten who is on a journey to reunite with its owner. The title offers three distinct worlds to explore spread across 40 challenging levels.

The title has colorful 16-bit graphics backed up by gorgeous soundtracks that make it a solid 2D platformer game on mobile. Fans of adventure platformer games will likely enjoy Nameless Cat. It is a free-to-play title featuring ads and in-app purchases with the option to buy the ad-less version available as well.

